NEWS: Blackhawks Exclusively on National Broadcasts 13 Times in 2022-23

Full local broadcast schedule to be announced at a later date for NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio and Univision TUDN 1200AM. The Blackhawks are set to air exclusively on national broadcasts 13 times during the 2022-23 campaign. As announced by NHL national broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports on Wednesday,...
Chicago Bears Announce Major Update on New Stadium and Relocation

The Chicago Bears annoucned a big update on their plans to relocate and build and a new stadium. The team penned an open letter that shows the conceptual plans for the development of the 326-acre property on Arlington Park, which features the construction of a domed stadium. Arlington Park is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The team currently plays its games at Soldier Field on the Near South Side of the city.
