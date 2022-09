The Fresno City College football team came up short against Diablo Valley at the Ratcliffe Stadium on Sept. 3. After the game began in 103 degree heat, the Rams struck first, getting a quick three-and-out from the defense, which set up a good punt return, putting the Rams in a prime position just past midfield. They took no time taking advantage of that, as quarterback Isaiah Robles connected with wide receiver Timothy Conerly for a 41-yard touchdown on the first play, getting the crowd onto their feet early.

