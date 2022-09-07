Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Angelo State University Honors Former Congressman Mike Conaway with Permanent Exhibit
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University Mayer Museum will open a new permanent exhibit highlighting the career of former U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway on Friday, Sept. 9, on the second floor of the museum at 2501 W. Ave. N. The K. Michael Conaway Archive and Exhibit is a dynamic, educational and interactive record of Conaway's career, primarily as U.S. Representative for the 11th District of Texas from 2005 through 2021. The Archive includes papers, historical records, memorabilia and furnishings from his time in office. The Exhibit features interactive touchscreens, documents,…
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: San Angelo Marks Somber 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
SAN ANGELO – A small group of San Angeloans gathered at the 9/11 memorial by the River Stage downtown Friday morning to mark the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States that ushered in the War on Terror and killed 3,000 Americans. The San Angelo...
San Angelo 9/11 Memorial Service 9 a.m. Friday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene Moore III, Commander of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base. The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New…
San Angelo LIVE!
COVER1 | Great Match-Ups Mark Week 3 of Texas High School Football
Today on LIVE!- Week 3 of High School Football is already here and we'll drop our picks and some analysis for the games tonight. Also, a Midland middle school student was arrested after attacking a Teacher, what's going on in San Angelo this weekend, and more of the same when it comes to weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | A Search Warrant Uncovers Cockroach Infested House in North San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson sits with Matt Trammell to discuss Keep San Angelo Beautiful. Also, a search warrant after a 3-month-old was seriously injured uncovered "disgusting" living conditions and a cockroach infested house, the Animal Shelter is discussed at the City Council, gas has dropped below $3, Taste of San Angelo is back, and the Wall Hawks take on the Jim Ned Indians in what should be a great football game.
GRAPHIC: Leaked Photos Show How Disgusting San Angelo's Animal Shelter Has Become
SAN ANGELO, TX – Images of the filth inside of San Angelo's animal shelter have surfaced. Warning the images below are very graphic
San Angelo LIVE!
High Speed Chase Ends at Randall King Concert at Cooper’s
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police, sheriff’s deputies, DPS and even the Texas Game Warden were seen chasing a red pickup at a high rate of speed through San Angelo Saturday evening. Reports of the chase started with witnesses calling us about watching the spectacle on the Houston Harte Expressway. The chase party exited the loop at Knickerbocker Road and headed towards the airport.
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Violating Protective Orders Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!
Want a Blues Brothers Style Surplus Cop Car? Here's Your Chance
SAN ANGELO – Elwood Blues: "It's got a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, it's got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters so it'll run good on regular gas. What do you say, is it the new Bluesmobile or what?" Jake...
3-0 Start Within Reach for the Red Hot Lake View Chiefs
SAN ANGELO – The Lake View Chiefs are 2 - 0 on the season and have a really good chance to stay perfect when they play Vernon this Friday in San Angelo Stadium. The Lake View Chiefs have not been 3-0 since the 2019 season where they turned in a 3-8 season. This season, they have a good chance at being 3-0 again. In Week 1, they beat Lamesa 44-28 and in Week 2, they beat Sweetwater 39-25. This week, they play the Vernon Lions, who are also a perfect 2-0 on the season. They beat the City View Mustangs, who have not scored a single point this season in two games. Next, the Lions played…
San Angelo LIVE!
Free Pet Adoption Event at Petco in San Angelo Saturday!
SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley Paws is holding a free pet adoption event at Petco Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The San Angelo Animal Shelter has been in the news lately and these pets really do need good homes. The adoption event is today from 10 a.m....
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: Week 3 of High School Football Brings Great Match-ups
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (1-1) VS. ABILENE COOPER (0-2) Last week, the Bobcats got their first win over El Paso Montwood. Quarterback Tyler Hill went off and had himself a game along with the rushing attack that had over 375 yards and five touchdowns. Abilene Cooper has had some success through the air, but it hasn’t always turned into points as they could only muster 13 points per game so far in the season. But the quarterback has thrown for 434 yards. Cooper wide receivers Cam Herron and Avante Ralston have a combined 345 of those yards but only one touchdown between the two of them. On the ground, Cooper only has 101 yards on the season. Look for Central’s offense to come out ready to play.
Comments / 0