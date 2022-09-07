Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves
It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
soprissun.com
Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 8, 2022
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has announced new financing options for small business owners across Colorado looking to start, restart or restructure a business. In partnership with eight lenders, the state will provide loans under $150,000 with “favorable terms and interest rates.” Lenders have been selected for abilities to work with business owners who live in rural areas, do not speak English, have never carried a loan, lack traditional assets to secure financing or have otherwise been unable to previously obtain a loan. A total of $31.35 million is available, learn more at oedit.colorado.gov/startup.
soprissun.com
A consistent place for recovery community
Oftentimes, people may assume they have to fight their personal battles alone, but that doesn’t have to be the case. The Meeting Place (TMP) in Carbondale brings people together to confront addiction, in its many forms. TMP was founded in 2010 and became a nonprofit in 2015. It’s been...
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
nbc11news.com
Smoke increases as heat starts to ease...slowly
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Smoke from wildfires will blow from the north into Western Colorado tonight and Wednesday. The highest concentrations of smoke will be tonight in the Grand Valley, so you may smell smoke. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for areas just north of us, including Garfield County. While the thickest smoke and the worst air quality will be just north of our area, the smoke will increase and you’re likely to notice it through at least Wednesday. Forecast data indicate the smoke will begin to thin and disperse on Thursday.
nbc11news.com
Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
soprissun.com
Letters – Sept. 8, 2022
We have been engaged with the range of responses to the article about our students’ experiences in Redstone on the Fourth of July. We appreciate the varying opinions on the piece and recognize that many members of the Redstone community felt that this piece unfairly depicted their hometown. As fellow residents of the Roaring Fork Valley, we personally enjoy visiting and recreating in and around Redstone and have only ever experienced a sense of safety and community while there. These positive experiences informed our decision to send 70 students of color to Redstone on that holiday and made the events of the day that much more shocking.
soprissun.com
Getting by without GarCo animal control
It’s been more than a year since Garfield County (GarCo) has gone without an animal control (AC) unit. When it came to GarCo’s 2021 budget, the commissioners, faced with a hit in revenue, asked various departments to make cuts where each saw fit. The sheriff’s department set AC on its chopping block. When all was said and done, the three positions that made up GarCo’s AC unit were cut.
soprissun.com
Rams fall sports season starts strong
Rams fans returned to the stands on Aug. 30 for a boisterous beginning to the fall sports season at Roaring Fork High School (RFHS). It was the first home game of the season, and the varsity volleyball team defeated Grand Junction, 3-0. Unlike last year, audience members were free to cheer without masks.
soprissun.com
No Man’s Land Film Festival comes home
Grab your favorite outdoor adventure pal and don’t forget the trail mix, because on Friday, Sept. 16 No Man’s Land Film Festival is coming home to Carbondale. Hosted at the Crystal Theatre, doors open 15 minutes before showings at 5 and 7:30 p.m. “It feels really exciting to...
soprissun.com
Collaboration advances green building locally
Spearheaded by the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Roaring Fork Valley is sprinting in the race to zero emissions with the help of international, federal, state, local and individual participation. Global emissions need to be cut in half by 2030 and be at net zero by 2050 to reach the science-based target. Therefore, governments and businesses are collaborating to implement, innovate and incentivize green building practices.
Aspen Daily News
Private jet lands too soon in Aspen on Sunday, takes out FAA runway light
Four commercial flights to Aspen were canceled and another was delayed on Sunday night after a private jet that landed too early damaged a navigational light on the north end of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew characterized the incident as “pretty minor.” Unlike four other incidents...
Woman attacked by bear in Colorado while fixing lid on her backyard hot tub
A bear seriously lacerated a woman’s arm in Colorado on Wednesday while she tried to put her backyard hot tub lid back on, authorities said. The attack occurred in New Castle shortly after 2 a.m., according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “The woman saw the lid...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle trailer park could see over 60 new units added
A proposal to extend a conditional use permit to expand King’s Crown Mobile Park in Rifle was approved unanimously by the Rifle Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 30. King’s Crown was originally built in 1975 at 200 W. 20th Street and features 134 residential units. In September...
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
