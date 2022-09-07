We have been engaged with the range of responses to the article about our students’ experiences in Redstone on the Fourth of July. We appreciate the varying opinions on the piece and recognize that many members of the Redstone community felt that this piece unfairly depicted their hometown. As fellow residents of the Roaring Fork Valley, we personally enjoy visiting and recreating in and around Redstone and have only ever experienced a sense of safety and community while there. These positive experiences informed our decision to send 70 students of color to Redstone on that holiday and made the events of the day that much more shocking.

