stpetecatalyst.com
Welch: Moffitt still intends to come to St. Pete
St. Petersburg city council members and Mayor Ken Welch are hopeful Moffitt will bring a cancer center to the city – despite the mayor’s move to kill the initial Moffitt/TPA Group deal. “We did not lose Moffitt. I was in conversations with their chair, the CEO. They still...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Kahwa construction; New 16-story tower
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. New York-based investment group Commercial Street Partners is planning to build a 16-story apartment building at 747 4th Ave. North in downtown St. Pete. The proposed $36 million tower would be built on vacant land that fronts 4th Avenue North to the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage Pinellas: The Gulfport Casino
There’s one question Gulfport Casino manager Justin Shea gets asked more than any other: Where are the slot machines?. The word casino means gathering place, he politely tells guests at the towering, lime green, 88-year-old dance hall at the edge of Boca Ciega Bay. It’s derived from the Italian for little house. “We’ve never had gaming here in the Historic Ballroom, but we are a true casino. An original casino.”
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, September 2022
Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home. Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.
stpetecatalyst.com
Abraham Perez Serra
The Catalyst honors its name by aggregating & curating the sparks that propel the St Pete engine. It is a modern news platform, powered by community sourced content and augmented with directed coverage. Bring your news, your perspective and your spark to the St Pete Catalyst and take your seat at the table.
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Tampa couple left without power for 1 week
Emilio Urrutia Jr. and Saisha Jerome have been living with little to no power for a week because their main panel box keeps tripping.
stpetecatalyst.com
More Mayor: Welch talks airport, Rays at private event
The Florida Economic Club of Tampa Bay’s Community Leader Social provided Mayor Ken Welch the chance to discuss pressing issues in St. Petersburg. The club’s community leader socials are a regional affair as they alternate monthly locations between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. During Wednesday night’s event, held at Sea Salt St. Pete, Welch offered his latest thoughts on Albert Whitted Airport, Tropicana Field redevelopment – including the city’s stadium funding advantage over Tampa – and the need to maintain affordable and workforce housing.
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Hudson seafood market find new home at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Twice a week, a Pasco County seafood markets get a shipment of lobster straight from Maine. Recently, they got not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. Now, the rare pair will be living out their days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. According to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance,...
stpetecatalyst.com
New TPA terminal gets final approval
September 9, 2022 - Construction will start soon on a much delayed and long-awaited Airside D terminal, Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) first in 17 years. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority approved TPA’s budget Thursday, clearing the way for construction to commence on the $787.4 million terminal. Airside D will provide 16 new gates to serve 13 million additional passengers by 2037. During a recent master plan update, CEO JOE Lopano said a design-build contract should come in the spring of 2023 and the airport will “have it out of the ground in about four years.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Brick Street Farms named as a GrowFL finalist
September 7, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Brick Street Farms, known for converting shipping containers to urban farming units, has been named as one of GrowFL's Companies to Watch. GrowFL recognizes second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes. Another Pinellas County-based company, My Employment Options, was also named on the list. The finalists were selected from more than 400 nominations from throughout Florida and will complete a second-round application and undergo a final round of judging before the top 50 companies are selected. GrowFL will host its annual awards celebration on Feb. 23 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando.
Heath experts weigh in on new COVID boosters
The second round of COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and Moderna became available this week. Health experts said they'll help fight the new raging variants, but not everyone is a fan of the idea.
ospreyobserver.com
Casa Fresca Homes Brings Infill Development To Riverview
Much of the new housing being built to accommodate Hillsborough County’s surge in residents is within large developments of hundreds of new homes constructed on the fringes of the area’s utilities infrastructure. That outward expansion of growth can come at the cost of destroying natural resources such as...
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
stpetecatalyst.com
Mother Kombucha earns B Corp certification
September 7, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Mother Kombucha announced the company earned B Corp certification Wednesday for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance. According to the release, women-owned Mother Kombucha is the fastest growing kombucha brewery in Florida and uses regeneratively farmed organic fair trade teas. It also composts all food waste with local community gardens and offers home brewing workshops. “As our business grows, so does the opportunity and the responsibility to effect positive change and magnify our impact,” said Tonya Donati, founder and CEO.
stpetecatalyst.com
Waveney Ann Moore: A return to neighborliness
There was a time when dozens and dozens of neighborhood associations sprouted and flourished across St. Petersburg. Unique signs mapped out newly created communities. The energy thrived against a backdrop of determined community leaders and the Council of Neighborhood Associations, or CONA, which through the years has established itself as a powerhouse and feeder to City Council leadership.
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
995qyk.com
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
Beach Beacon
Tragedies highlight dangers of Pinellas roadways
CLEARWATER — Matt Croasmun had somewhere important to be the evening of Sept. 1. Therefore, Mayor Frank Hibbard allowed him to speak first during public comment of the City Council meeting. Croasmun is the uncle of Ethan Weiser, the 15-year-old Largo High School student who was killed attempting to...
St. Pete residents seek legal protections to keep people housed amid housing crisis
d before the city council meeting to demand universal tenants right to counsel when facing an eviction, city owned public housing and rehousing assistance for rent increases.
