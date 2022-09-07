Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
City staff and City Commission discuss issue of panhandlers
After requested by Commissioner John Kollhoff, city staff and the Abilene City Commission discussed the presence of panhandlers around the intersection of Buckeye Avenue and NW 14th Street. Ron Marsh, city manager, said to start the discussion that city staff is looking for direction on how they should move forward...
USD 475 moves forward following lawsuit, celebrates Purple Star designation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a Fort Riley Middle School teacher was awarded $95,000 in damages and attorney’s fees after a lawsuit claimed her first amendment rights were violated, the USD 475 school district is looking to move forward as a new school year is underway. Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston stopped by 27 News Monday morning […]
WIBW
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns on Kansas highway
RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
WIBW
Family with generational ties to K-State named Family of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One family with generational ties to Kansas State University dating back to 1946 has been chosen as the 2022 Family of the Year. Kansas State University says the Virgil Lair family has been chosen as its Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary and will be recognized at the K-State-Tulane football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
WIBW
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 12
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Jefferson, Brion Cornell; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Interfere with...
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
WIBW
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
WIBW
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Riley County Arrest Report September 12
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. There were no arrests reported by the Riley County Police Report on September 11, 2022.
Jaded Thunder may bring military noise to Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County residents could hear loud noises coming from the Smoky Hill Weapons Range for the next couple of weeks. However, the Salina Airport Authority says it is nothing of concern. More than a thousand military personnel will be in Salina and the surrounding area for a joint-service exercise known as […]
Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
75-year-old found after night of exposure
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a night exposed to the elements, a 75-year-old woman has been found by what the Topeka Police Department called an “alert citizen.” The Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for Teresa Alvarado, 75, who suffers from dementia and other significant health issues. On Monday morning at 7:50 a.m., […]
WIBW
Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover accident in Manhattan on Sunday. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Kansas Red Cross volunteers deployed for wildfire relief in California
KANSAS (KSNT) – Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers and traveling to northern California in response to wildfires. Two Kansans, Shelley Houser of Wamego and Shannon Wilson of Lawrence, are on their way to help operations that are underway for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento. They will help with […]
Tree limb-laden trailer burns in west Salina; SFD rules arson
Police are investigating an arson after a trailer loaded with tree limbs was set ablaze Friday evening in west Salina. Salina police and firefighters responded to the report of a trailer fire in the 700 block of Willow Drive at approximately 6:10 p.m. Friday. The eight-foot by 10-foot metal framed trailer had wooden floorboards and side supports, and was loaded with tree limbs, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
WIBW
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Monday morning in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in downtown Topeka. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Monday at S.W. 6th and Topeka Boulevard. A GMC Acadia sport utility vehicle and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided at the intersection. The Acadia came to...
