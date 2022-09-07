Read full article on original website
Business Strategist Dr. Sonja Stribling Offers Tips on How to Survive in this Economy
Photo Courtesy of EPI Media Group/Dr. Sonja StriblingEPI Media Group. Transformational Speaker Dr. Sonja Stribling said you can survive even if you are facing bankruptcy. Former Bravo TV Host Dr. Sonja Stribling is a serial entrepreneur who created a global platform designed to help women discover their P.O.W.E.R: (Possibilities, Opportunities, Worth, Wealth, Excellence, and Responsibility). From overcoming bankruptcy, divorce, and spiritual warfare, Dr. Sonja has established a method to elevate her life through mentorship, innovation, and financial literacy. The transformational speaker has dedicated herself to equipping thought leaders, influencers, and entrepreneurs with the skillset to build a business from the inside out.
freightwaves.com
Integrations land Surge Transportation in center of FreightTech conversation
In an era when most digital brokerages and TMS integrations are indistinguishable from one another, Surge Transportation is differentiating itself with real-time pricing API, the only proprietary software capable of shipper TMS integration automating both customer load procurement and carrier load bookings. As the freight landscape is inundated with faster...
Gap Inc. Supply Chain Exec Explains Clothing Giant’s Logistics Play
It took a little over 50 years, but the doors to Gap Inc.’s logistics network are now open. The multi-brand retailer—parent to its namesake, along with Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—has soft launched what it’s calling GPS Platform Services by Gap Inc., opening up its omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing, parcel shipping and reverse logistics services to companies outside its portfolio. “We built a pretty robust automated supply chain that we think offers Gap Inc. a competitive advantage in the form of cost and service,” said Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. head of supply chain for fulfillment and procurement. “So, the thought of offering...
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
foodlogistics.com
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
Kim Kelleher Elevated to Chief Commercial Officer at AMC Networks
Kim Kelleher added oversight of distribution revenue to her portfolio at AMC Networks, a substantial enlargement of her duties at the content company that was recently put under the aegis of a new CEO. Kelleher, who will continue to supervise advertising sales and partnerships, has been named chief commercial officer of the company, best known for its flagship cable network and influential series like “Better Call Saul” and “The Walking Dead.” “A cohesive, forward-looking commercial revenue team that has responsibility for all of our valuable partner relationships across advertisers, affiliates and new digital platforms makes strong strategic sense and Kim is the...
Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO
SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
FLEETCOR Acquires European EV Software Provider Plugsurfing
Business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies has bought Plugsurfing, a European electric vehicle software and network provider, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 6). Plugsurfing provides resources to vehicle manufacturers, charge point operators (CPOs) and fleets. The company has made a proprietary EV charging network with more than 300,000 charge points — over 80% of all of charge points in the region.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More
The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
freightwaves.com
Trade group readies ‘no-confidence’ vote on FedEx Ground CEO
A trade group formed in part to support the financial interests of FedEx Ground driver contractors said Tuesday that it has asked for a no-confidence vote on unit CEO John Smith. The Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP) drafted a list of six questions that has been distributed, or is...
freightwaves.com
XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO
XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed. Harris brings 35...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Still time to register for September 13’s sustainability summit
There is still time to register for KHL’s Construction Sustainability Summit, a unique event that will examine the materials, equipment, technology and methods that must be adopted if construction is to achieve its net-zero-carbon goals. This virtual event will ask and answer questions about offsetting carbon, the electrification of...
How the economy works: A beginner’s guide with Michael Jacobs
Deepen your understanding of economics in this masterclass with leading political economist Professor Michael Jacobs
Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
Horsham Tech Startup Puts 30 Years’ Experience Selling Used Cars in the Palm of Your Hand
Ron Averett (standing) and George Lekas.Image via Motobyo at technical.ly. Motobyo, a Horsham-based tech platform, puts 30 years’ of used-car transaction experience at the convenient disposal of its users, both buyers and sellers. Paige Gross looked under the hood of its capabilities for technical.ly.
Shuffle Board: Target CEO Recommits, New Reebok CEO, Cart.com Names CMO
Retail Target Target Corporation announced that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for approximately three more years. Additionally, the company announced that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management. McCarthy will also join Target’s leadership team. With 64-year-old Cornell’s commitment, Target’s board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement of its CEO at the age of 65. McCarthy will report to John Mulligan, Target’s executive vice president...
Retail Tech: Revolve x Bolt Checkout, CommerceHub Acquires ChannelAdvisor
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Checkout Revolve/Bolt Revolve will be one of the first retailers to use the new Checkout Links feature from Bolt so shoppers get a branded, one-click checkout, “see now, buy now” experience. At Revolve Gallery, an immersive New York Fashion Week experience running Sept. 9-11, shoppers will be able to scan a QR code directing them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase. Following Fashion Week, the companies plan to roll out Bolt’s standard one-click checkout on revolve.com. Bolt’s Checkout Links are designed to expand beyond...
Fast Company
My mentor’s mentor: How to ensure you are choosing board advisors you can trust
The goal of a board is to mentor a company, guide its decisions, and provide advice on best practices. However, most companies don’t consider the benefits that come from mentorship: Greater awareness of new ways of thinking, a challenge to our limiting assumptions, and the sharing of valuable life lessons we have yet to gain. What better way to tap into the skills and expertise board members bring than to connect them with people in the same company looking for mentorship?
