2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
People in Southeast Wisconsin are interested 'unretiring' more than ever
A recent report hit a nerve for many of our viewers. It is about "The Great Unretirement," where people are ditching the golf course to get back to work.
cwbradio.com
Several Wisconsin Communities Among Best Small College Towns in America
A great university town has the potential to offer students a safe and affordable place to study and live. In a recent report, the online learning provider Preply ranked the 200 best small college towns in America. These Wisconsin cities are among the best small college towns in America:. La...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Channel 3000
9 spots to pick up fried dough delights in Madison
It may not be the healthiest option for the most important meal of the day, but there’s something about a doughnut glazed with frosting and washed down with a hot cup of coffee that helps you start the day with a smile. Maybe it’s because doughnuts usually show up when there’s something to celebrate. Here are a few spots that put their own spin on this iconic pastry. Keep them in mind the next time you want to treat yourself or bring in a dozen to share with coworkers.
Wisconsin Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US
Here's where you should visit this fall.
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
Daily Cardinal
The student-ticket offer: buy one, use none
Madison, like other cities or towns home to a large public university, welcomed students to the campus and surrounding metropolitan area. Young adults have poured in from Wisconsin, the surrounding states and countries across the globe. After a quick unpacking, the dye games will start up, bars will see an...
CBS 58
Culver's and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancée, Annemarie Ryan, set...
oregonobserver.com
Jack D. Henriksen
Jack D. Henriksen, age 73, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on Sept. 29, 1948, in Madison, the son of Alvin and Vesta (Hastings) Henriksen. Jack graduated from Oregon High School in 1967. He continued his education at UW -Whitewater and...
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
CBS 58
Wisconsin fall color map launches for 2022 season
Labor Day has come and gone and it's now unofficially fall! Travel Wisconsin has launched this years fall color map. So far there's not much to report with 0% peak color reported across the entire state. Give it a couple of weeks and we will start to see some fall...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
WSAW
94 veterans from north central Wisconsin get greeting of a lifetime at Dulles International Airport Monday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ninety-four veterans from north central Wisconsin got a greeting of a lifetime at the Dulles International Aiport on Monday. Those veterans were taking a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. After the group departed from the Central Wisconsin Aiport, the plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
