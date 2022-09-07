ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

nbc15.com

4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

9 spots to pick up fried dough delights in Madison

It may not be the healthiest option for the most important meal of the day, but there’s something about a doughnut glazed with frosting and washed down with a hot cup of coffee that helps you start the day with a smile. Maybe it’s because doughnuts usually show up when there’s something to celebrate. Here are a few spots that put their own spin on this iconic pastry. Keep them in mind the next time you want to treat yourself or bring in a dozen to share with coworkers.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WAUSAU, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

The student-ticket offer: buy one, use none

Madison, like other cities or towns home to a large public university, welcomed students to the campus and surrounding metropolitan area. Young adults have poured in from Wisconsin, the surrounding states and countries across the globe. After a quick unpacking, the dye games will start up, bars will see an...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Jack D. Henriksen

Jack D. Henriksen, age 73, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on Sept. 29, 1948, in Madison, the son of Alvin and Vesta (Hastings) Henriksen. Jack graduated from Oregon High School in 1967. He continued his education at UW -Whitewater and...
OREGON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin fall color map launches for 2022 season

Labor Day has come and gone and it's now unofficially fall! Travel Wisconsin has launched this years fall color map. So far there's not much to report with 0% peak color reported across the entire state. Give it a couple of weeks and we will start to see some fall...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
WSAW

94 veterans from north central Wisconsin get greeting of a lifetime at Dulles International Airport Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ninety-four veterans from north central Wisconsin got a greeting of a lifetime at the Dulles International Aiport on Monday. Those veterans were taking a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. After the group departed from the Central Wisconsin Aiport, the plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE

