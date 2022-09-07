ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

Related
Boston Globe

‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so

"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
South Boston, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
thequincysun.com

‘Joe Finn Building’ Dedicated In Quincy Center

A newly renovated building with 22 units of affordable housing located in the heart of Quincy Center was dedicated Friday morning. The building, located at 1433 Hancock St., was named the Joe Finn Building in honor of Finn, a longtime advocate for affordable housing and a former member of the Quincy City Council.
QUINCY, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Rehab#Curley Center#Suffolk Superior Court#Civil Division
baystatebanner.com

Boston women’s basketball tradition lives on

On a hot August afternoon, two girls basketball teams were running the court at Walker Playground in Mattapan — a summer basketball ritual. Coach Alfreda Ramsey Harris — Harris, looked on. After the game, Boston’s public officials congregated nearby to dedicate the brand new courts to Medina “Ice”...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury left out of first phase of bike expansion plan

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Boston's Mayor wants to make the city more bike-friendly, but are communities of color being left out of that conversation? Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to extend bike trails through several neighborhoods in the city. It's something Black and brown communities have been talking about for more than a decade. They want to make sure they're included as the project moves forward. Elijah Evans is the Executive Director of Bikes Not Bombs. He said their non-profit uses bikes as a vehicle for social change and to help communities of color achieve economic mobility. According...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping

Comments / 0

Community Policy