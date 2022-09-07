Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so
"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
universalhub.com
Malden man gets 6 1/2 years in federal pen in latest success for 'Operation Street Sweepah'
A Malden man who admitted his role in a north-of-Boston guns and drug ring was sentenced this week to 6 1/2 years in federal prison, the US Attorney's office in Boston reports. Phillips "PHON C" Charles, 22, was swept up as part of a federal and local sweep dubbed ""Operation...
thequincysun.com
‘Joe Finn Building’ Dedicated In Quincy Center
A newly renovated building with 22 units of affordable housing located in the heart of Quincy Center was dedicated Friday morning. The building, located at 1433 Hancock St., was named the Joe Finn Building in honor of Finn, a longtime advocate for affordable housing and a former member of the Quincy City Council.
nbcboston.com
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Boston court officer accused of throwing man down flight of stairs in dispute over couch
BOSTON — A Boston court officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say he threw a man down a flight of stairs following a dispute over a couch. Anthony Firicano, 53, of the North End, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Friday.
baystatebanner.com
Boston women’s basketball tradition lives on
On a hot August afternoon, two girls basketball teams were running the court at Walker Playground in Mattapan — a summer basketball ritual. Coach Alfreda Ramsey Harris — Harris, looked on. After the game, Boston’s public officials congregated nearby to dedicate the brand new courts to Medina “Ice”...
Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury left out of first phase of bike expansion plan
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Boston's Mayor wants to make the city more bike-friendly, but are communities of color being left out of that conversation? Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to extend bike trails through several neighborhoods in the city. It's something Black and brown communities have been talking about for more than a decade. They want to make sure they're included as the project moves forward. Elijah Evans is the Executive Director of Bikes Not Bombs. He said their non-profit uses bikes as a vehicle for social change and to help communities of color achieve economic mobility. According...
NECN
As Fenway Shifts, the Original Tasty Burger Location Is Moving
When Tasty Burger opened at a former gas station and automotive service center a block away from Fenway Park in 2010, a Goodyear and a car wash were a couple of doors down, and a McDonald’s was across the street. But that was the Boylston Street of old. The...
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
BPD: 79-year-old man conned out of $13,500 in another grandparent scam
Anyone with information about this scam in the Longwood area is asked to contact Area B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver of a motor vehicle in connection with a grandparent scam that took place in the Longwood Avenue area Tuesday.
whdh.com
Transit Police: Woman with multiple warrants assaults couple at Ashmont Station
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation....
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Man pled guilty to identity theft in renting Boston apartment
A former Everett man pleaded guilty to wire fraud, social security misuse, and identity theft.
WCVB
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
1 person shot in Providence
One person was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Providence, according to police.
Suspect sought in connection with bank robbery in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to Friday morning’s bank robbery. Police responded to the Brookline Bank at 201 Salem Street in Medford just before 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery taking place. The suspect entered the bank and...
