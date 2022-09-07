Read full article on original website
Related
Three Takeaways From Rebels Rout of Central Arkansas
Ole Miss made quick work of Central Arkansas on Saturday. Here are three takeaways from the game in Oxford.
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Week 3 of the college football season is fast approaching, and now it's time to make our predictions for what the next AP top 25 rankings will look like Note: This isn't our projected top 25, but our prediction of how the voters will rank teams 25. Texas. Don't say the "B" word, but the Longhorns ...
Comments / 0