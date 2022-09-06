Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed Over Time. Here Are the Latest Signs of Infection to Look Out For
As COVID-19 mutates, composing itself to become highly-transmittable through novel strains, the virus is also finding new ways to present itself in patients. It's important to note what COVID-19 symptoms may appears as, considering the latest BA.5 variant remains as the country's dominant driver of infections, and that the pandemic is facing its third winter — a season that has been typically marked by a surge in cases.
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county reports outbreak of infections from Campylobacter
The McHenry County Department of Health in Illinois is reporting a significant increase in infections from Campylobacter. Health officials have identified eight cases of campylobacteriosis with illness onsets between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30. That is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July.
Have COVID Symptoms Changed Over Time? What to Know About BA.5 Variant
With both the BA.5 omicron variant remaining the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the US and colder weather on the horizon, many are wondering what symptoms may appear as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to enter its third winter. As cases remain steady in the US, the symptoms of COVID-19 have...
fox32chicago.com
'It frightens people': Adderall shortage impacting Chicago area
CHICAGO - There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall — the most commonly-prescribed drug to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD — and it is now affecting Chicago area patients and pharmacies. "It frightens people," said Dr. Robert Shulman, a psychiatrist at Rush University Medical Center. "It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms, Incubation Period, Vaccination Rates
While new omicron-specific booster shots are underway across the Chicago area, health experts say there's a concerning vaccination metric that many may not have been watching. Plus, how long are you contagious with COVID and are symptoms changing?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois...
ahchealthenews.com
5 tips to keep your feet happy
When your feet hurt or ache, it’s difficult to ignore. They literally carry the weight of your body with each step for thousands of steps daily. And when pain ensues, it can affect not only your feet and the way you walk, but can lead to additional issues like knee, hip and even back pain. Being proactive can help you stop problems before they even start.
Pharmacies cancel new COVID booster appointments as they wait for supply
Bivalent boosters to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants are now available in Chicago, but a number of local pharmacies have yet to receive the doses. Many Hyde Parkers say they were able to make appointments beginning on Friday, Sept. 2, but that they were later canceled without notice.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Signs of COVID, How Long Are You Contagious
While new omicron-specific booster shots are underway across the Chicago area, health experts say the virus is still very much circulating. That has led some to question their symptoms and how long they could be spreading a potential infection. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGNtv.com
Family of woman who collapsed near Art Institute looking for good Samaritan
CHICAGO — The family of a woman who collapsed while headed to the Art Institute is trying to find the good Samaritan or people who helped save her life. Jammey Kligis collapsed near the museum on Monday afternoon. Luckily, a good Samaritan, or good Samaritans, performed CPR on her as paramedics arrived.
fox32chicago.com
$15M donation to University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine set to transform oncology program
CHICAGO - A $15 million donation, plus a matching gift, given to the University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine is set to transform its veterinary oncology program. The donors are Jacksonville Jaguars' owner Shahid Khan and his family. Khan, his wife Ann, and his two children all graduated from...
walls102.com
IDPH report cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease in Cook County
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health, working with the Stickney Public Health District, is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Cook County with onset dates between June and August. IDPH has advised hospitals and providers in the area to consider Legionnaires’ disease in diagnosing patients with clinically compatible illnesses. Illinois local health departments investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease were asked to inquire about any time spent in Burbank during the 14 days prior to onset of symptoms. Three cases were linked to St. Albert the Great Church in Burbank. IDPH’s Environmental Health staff inspected the church and collected samples. Laboratory tests detected the presence of legionella in the church’s cooling tower. The church is fully cooperating in remediating the cooling tower and notifying parishioners of the situation. The cooling tower will be shut down until legionella is no longer detected.
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
fox32chicago.com
Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side, video shows cars submerged
CHICAGO - Parts of Chicago are experiencing severe flooding Sunday. At least two drivers got caught in some deep water at the corner of Foster Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue in North Chicago. Video sent in from a viewer shows what appears to be two sedans about halfway submerged in water...
Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
Concept of air taxis that cruise above heavy traffic to be tested in Chicago area next week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Picture this — getting to downtown Chicago from the northwest or southwest suburbs in under 20 minutes shaving hours off your commute.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, such a future might not be so far away. The concept of air taxis is flying into town next week. Air taxis take off like a helicopter, soar like an airplane — and cruise high above bumper-to-bumper traffic. A trip from Chicago to the helipad in southwest suburban Tinley Park is completed in just minutes.Next week, the concept of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles or eVTOLs, will...
meteamedia.org
District 204 Covid Cases are on the Rise
District 204 reported a sharp rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the week of 8/30-9/6. In the week alone, 285 cases were confirmed across all district schools, bringing the total to 449 positive cases since Aug. 18. Metea accounted for 28 positive cases, 19 of which occurred within the week of 8/20-9/6.
The Independent Newspapers
Addison Police meet with homeowners in Golden Gate subdivision; Residents concerned with speeding vehicles in area
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Addison Police Administrative Sergeant Omar Brucal and Crime Prevention Officer Malwina Sobanski met at Village Hall with residents of the Golden Gate subdivision to discuss traffic safety concerns in this area. The Golden Gate subdivision is located south of Lake Street (U.S. Rte. 20), and north...
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
Comments / 0