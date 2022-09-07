Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
5-star class of 2024 forward Derik Queen to take IU official visit later this month
They’ve established tracks from Florida to Bloomington, now Indiana hopes to keep the Montverde train rolling. After landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022 from the national prep school powerhouse, the IU staff has set its sights on a pair of prospects in the class of 2024. And one of them could end up in the class of 2023.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen ecstatic taking over Indiana defense
Tom Allen started the season with a win over Illinois. The immediate success may stem from the change-up in the defense with credit to Allen. Allen decided last winter that he would take over the reins on defensive play calling for the Hoosiers, according to The Herald-Times writer, Dustin Dopriak.
indianapublicradio.org
College Football Saturday: Ball State, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Indiana all play at home
The state’s four FBS football teams will all be on the gridiron Saturday on their home fields. Ball State starts the action at 2 p.m. at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie as the Cardinals welcome Western Michigan. The Cards will not only try to even their record to 1 and 1, but also obtain their first conference win of the season with this early Mid-American Conference matchup. You can also see the game on ESPN+.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football: The road to (at least) 6 wins
Indiana’s biggest goal this season? Get back to a bowl game to prove that last year’s winless Big Ten season was only a 1-year deviation for an otherwise healthy football program. The Hoosiers are off to a great start, having picked up a dramatic 23-20 come-from-behind victory in...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period
Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
College Football Fans Misspell Indiana
Look, we have had trouble with some subjects in school and some of us still have trouble with certain subjects after graduating. I can remember stressing through history and science tests during school or watching others have meltdowns while taking math tests or writing an essay. Nonetheless, we all overcame our struggles and made it through.
Indiana's Full 2022-23 Men's Basketball Schedule Announced, With Tough Big Ten Slate
The Big Ten released the full slate of men's basketball conference games on Thursday, which completes the 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball schedule. The Hoosiers open their league season at Rutgers on Dec. 3 and have what is likely the league's most difficult conference schedule.
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
exoticspotter.com
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Bloomington, Indiana
Spotted this awesome impressive looking dark blue C7 Grandsport with a racing decals in Renwick Apartments this afternoon! Might be one of my fav Corvette spots. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
wamwamfm.com
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery
A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.
WTHI
Rockville man arrested, accused of driving over four times the legal alcohol limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk - over four times the legal limit. The traffic stop happened on Monday night just after 9:30 near U.S 41 and Parkway Drive. That is where the Rockville Police Department pulled 50-year-old Christopher Bollenbacher.
