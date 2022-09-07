ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thedailyhoosier.com

5-star class of 2024 forward Derik Queen to take IU official visit later this month

They’ve established tracks from Florida to Bloomington, now Indiana hopes to keep the Montverde train rolling. After landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022 from the national prep school powerhouse, the IU staff has set its sights on a pair of prospects in the class of 2024. And one of them could end up in the class of 2023.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen ecstatic taking over Indiana defense

Tom Allen started the season with a win over Illinois. The immediate success may stem from the change-up in the defense with credit to Allen. Allen decided last winter that he would take over the reins on defensive play calling for the Hoosiers, according to The Herald-Times writer, Dustin Dopriak.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indianapublicradio.org

College Football Saturday: Ball State, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Indiana all play at home

The state’s four FBS football teams will all be on the gridiron Saturday on their home fields. Ball State starts the action at 2 p.m. at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie as the Cardinals welcome Western Michigan. The Cards will not only try to even their record to 1 and 1, but also obtain their first conference win of the season with this early Mid-American Conference matchup. You can also see the game on ESPN+.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football: The road to (at least) 6 wins

Indiana’s biggest goal this season? Get back to a bowl game to prove that last year’s winless Big Ten season was only a 1-year deviation for an otherwise healthy football program. The Hoosiers are off to a great start, having picked up a dramatic 23-20 come-from-behind victory in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period

Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
1077 WRKR

College Football Fans Misspell Indiana

Look, we have had trouble with some subjects in school and some of us still have trouble with certain subjects after graduating. I can remember stressing through history and science tests during school or watching others have meltdowns while taking math tests or writing an essay. Nonetheless, we all overcame our struggles and made it through.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery

A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
MONTGOMERY, IN
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.

