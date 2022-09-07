Read full article on original website
Jay-Z Responds To LeBron James Tweet About “GOD DID” Verse
The love affair with Jay-Z’s latest verse on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” continues to go strong as LeBron James becomes the latest big name to give Hova his flowers and even earned a response from the God MC himself in the process. It began when LeBron James tweeted an MSNBC segment which praised Jay-Z for […] The post Jay-Z Responds To LeBron James Tweet About “GOD DID” Verse appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Young Guru Shares Proof of JAY-Z Recording His "GOD DID" Verse in One Take
Young Guru took to Instagram to share evidence that JAY-Z recorded his verse for his DJ Khaled collab “GOD DID” in one take. The engineer/producer uploaded a photo of Hov in the studio and another photo of the single audio stem containing the rapper’s vocals, supporting his earlier statements which apparently was doubted by many. “This is first and last time I’m gonna do this. I could care less if you believe me when I say that he did this @djkhaled verse in one take. Let’s be clear for the youth. Doing a song in one take is just a bonus of the level of talent. The song is what is important,” he started off his lengthy caption, “You have to realize how much work is done before he goes in the booth. Questions like, ‘are these the right words’, ‘are you going in the right direction’, ‘is this the best flow’ are all answered and addressed mentally way before you record. Then you say the verse over and over in the control room to memorialize it.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
toofab.com
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse
Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list. “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
Jay-Z Slammed After Comparing Being Called ‘Capitalist’ to the N-Word
Jay-Z isn’t just a businessman; he’s a “business…man,” and he doesn’t take too kindly to being labeled a “capitalist.”. Billboard reports that the billionaire rap mogul took to Twitter Spaces on Wednesday to share insight into his professional hustle and nonstop rise in business and music. Jay, 52, spoke candidly when asked about his success in elevating fellow Black billionaires like Rihanna and Kanye West.
Billboard
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him
It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL・
The Ringer
Why Did Otto Hightower Suggest Rhaenyra Marry Aegon?
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 3 of House of the Dragon in which Otto Hightower tries to convince Viserys to have his daughter Rhaenyra and his baby son Aegon marry each other. They talk about why this was a strategic misstep from the otherwise shrewd Otto and what might have pressured him to approach Viserys with this idea.
Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Will Bless The Culture With A Collaboration
When two legends link up!
HipHopDX.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Kanye West Soundtrack ‘Black Adam’ Trailer Starring The Rock: Watch
JAY-Z and Kanye West‘s 2011 track “Murder To Excellence” is the soundtrack for the latest trailer for the upcoming superhero film Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — check it out below. The trailer was unleashed on Thursday (September 8) and gave fans...
2022 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift seen flawlessly rapping all the words to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’
Taylor Swift was spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s MTV VMAs performance on Sunday (28 August).The singer, who is nominated in all five categories for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, was filmed rapping all the words to Minaj’s “Super Bass” as the MC performed it live to the audience at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony, which is “presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture”, per the MTV website.Unlike the regular, silver VMA trophies, the Vanguard...
BET
A Look Back at Hustler of the Year Winners
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 reflects on the artists who have defined hustle in previous years, including 50 Cent, Sean "Love" Combs, Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Saweetie. Nick Cannon's alter ego, backstage Monopoly and hosting shenanigans make the list of the funniest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
Eminem’s Manager Reveals Dark Period Surrounding Rapper’s Overdose
Eminem has been sober since 2008, but the road to that sobriety was one that he narrowly survived. In a recent podcast with his manager Paul Rosenberg, Eminem talked about the harrowing details of his 2007 overdose. Chatting together on the Paul Pod podcast on SiriusXM’s Shade45, the two specifically chatted about how Eminem returned to music in the aftermath of that event.
NME
Eminem had to relearn how to rap following drug overdose
Eminem has revealed that he had to retrain himself to rap following his 2007 accidental overdose on methadone. The rapper was appearing on the latest episode of his manager Paul Rosenberg’s podcast Paul Pod, where he spoke about the overdose and having to relearn his craft. “I remember when...
The Beatles, Adele and Dr. Dre Win Big at Creative Arts Emmys
The Beatles, Adele, and the legion of all-star rappers that performed at Super Bowl LVI were among the big winners at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Both the concert special Adele: One Night Only and the Apple + docuseries The Beatles: Get Back led the pack with five Emmys a piece.
The Ringer
Black Twitter and the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Van and Rachel react to the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the overall legacy of the crown (12:28), before giving an update on the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis (32:37). Plus, Kim Kardashian discusses her talent (53:56), and the “Peak White Mess” of the Don’t Worry Darling press tour gets broken down (1:04:07).
