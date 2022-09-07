Just like that there is a four-way tie for the lead of the East C 8-Player Division following the second week of game action. The Circle Wildcats, Culbertson Cowboys, Fairview Warriors and Scobey Spartans are all 1-0 in the conference standings but either Circle or Fairview will be dropping to 1-1 after they play each other Friday night in Round Town. Scobey is aiming to become 2-0 in the East C standings when hosting the MonDak Thunder of Westby and Grenora this Friday at 7 p.m. on Plainsmen Field.

SCOBEY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO