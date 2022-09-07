Read full article on original website
Related
danielscountyleader.com
Scobey To Conduct Cross Country Meet On Friday, Sept. 9
The Scobey High School and Middle School cross country teams are set to host the Scobey Invitational on Friday, September 9. _ ________________________ ish line are both at Pioneer Town on Scobey’s western outskirts. New this year is the course will wind its way through the soft green grass of the Scobey Golf Course.
danielscountyleader.com
Things, Ideas & People . . .
It takes a lot of volunteers to run the movie house in Scobey. Joshua Manternach, 6, was pitching in at Richardson Theatre last weekend, helping out his mom and dad, Amanda and Trevor Manternach, by power washing the bird droppings off the sidewalk in front of the theatre. It was bad! The big tree in front is apparently a favorite rest(room) spot for the birds after a long day of hunting grasshoppers!
danielscountyleader.com
Library Notes
Sept 14 - Pre-school Story Hour 10:00 a.m.; Board of Trusees meeting 4:00 p.m. Sept 15 - Cooking Club 3:30 p.m. (grades 4-6) Sept 21 - Junior Bookworm Buddies (K-3rd grade) 3:30 - 4:45 p.m. Oct 5 - Bookworm Buddies (grades 4 & up) 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Oct 6 - Lego Club 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.
danielscountyleader.com
SPORTS S TUFF
HUNTING - Deer surveys indicate lower over all numbers: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists completed 2022 post-season winter and spring aerial surveys of deer populations across Region 6 in northeastern Montana. The surveys indicate variable numbers for mule deer across the region and below average populations of white-tailed deer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
danielscountyleader.com
It’s Homecoming Week In Scobey
Homecoming Week is in progress in Scobey this week (Sept. 6-10) at Scobey High School with the theme being: “Spartan Country — L...
danielscountyleader.com
Scobey Muzzles Bulldogs To Earn Share Of East C Division Lead
Just like that there is a four-way tie for the lead of the East C 8-Player Division following the second week of game action. The Circle Wildcats, Culbertson Cowboys, Fairview Warriors and Scobey Spartans are all 1-0 in the conference standings but either Circle or Fairview will be dropping to 1-1 after they play each other Friday night in Round Town. Scobey is aiming to become 2-0 in the East C standings when hosting the MonDak Thunder of Westby and Grenora this Friday at 7 p.m. on Plainsmen Field.
Comments / 0