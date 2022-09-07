Read full article on original website
Related
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
Trump ex-Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be elected president in 2024
Former Attorney General Bill Barr is weighing in on the 2024 presidential election. In an extensive interview with journalist Bari Weiss on her podcast, "Honestly," Barr said that "if I had to bet" who'd be elected president in 2024, he'd bet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "I don't know Ron DeSantis...
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
Not caught up with conservatives celebrating the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal editorial board actually warned that Cheney’s defeat and future "revenge" tour against former President Donald Trump could split the GOP and render it unable to win the presidency in 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Candidates in Arizona: Polls
Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters have embraced Trump's 2020 election claims, but recent polling suggests that strategy isn't paying off.
AOL Corp
Poll finds that most Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction
A poll this month of 1,000 registered voters found that only 21 percent believe America is moving in the right direction. The majority of voters in a new poll believe that President Joe Biden and his administration are leading the United States in the wrong direction, and some think it will only get worse.
CNBC
57% of voters say investigations into Trump should continue, NBC News poll finds
A clear majority of American voters believe the various investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump should continue, according to a national NBC News poll conducted after the FBI searched Trump's Florida home and recovered "Top Secret" documents earlier this month. The poll also shows a dissatisfied public,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video shows Trump boarding jet with boxes days after being told of missing docs: Report
Newly resurfaced video from May 2021 shows former President Donald Trump loading a private jet with several boxes just days before he was reportedly first told about the missing documents.
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liz Cheney calls on Democratic voters to switch parties, give her boost in GOP primary
Wyoming voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections, and Republican congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source for support in her GOP race: Democrats. While only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party's primary in...
Majorities in both parties say democracy in danger of collapse: poll
Majorities of Democratic and Republican respondents in a new poll said that they think U.S. democracy is in danger of collapse. The Quinnipiac University poll found that 67 percent of all of those surveyed said democracy is in danger, up 9 points from January. Seventy-two percent of registered Democratic voters...
Trump's MAGA judge can't save him: Legal woes pile up even after favorable "special master" ruling
The week began as one of Donald Trump's best weeks in ages. His hand-picked federal judge came through for him and issued an extremely broad injunction against the government investigation into all the stolen secret government documents he was storing at Mar-a-Lago and decreed that a "special master" be appointed to look through all of it to determine if any of Trump's alleged "privileges" had been trampled since she apparently believes he's is entitled to special protections. Her reasoning may have been panned by every credible legal expert in the country but that's just the sort of reaction that would make Trump's followers respect her more.
10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Cheney's loss means only 2 made it past their primaries.
Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary loss on Tuesday caps off a tumultuous year for the small band of House Republicans who broke from their party to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — and almost all of them will be gone when the next Congress begins in January.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump news – live: Ex-Trump lawyer thinks ‘very high’ chance of Jan 6 charges as Boebert attacks debate host
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb says he thinks Donald Trump is in “serious legal water” as part of a broader investigation into January 6 and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the search of Mar-a-Lago is just part of that.Speaking to CBS News, Mr Cobb said the likelihood of an indictment of Mr Trump is “very high” and he could be barred from running for the presidency again because of his actions during the Capitol riot.Meanwhile, Trump ally Representative Lauren Boebert decided to take on the moderator instead of her opponent on Saturday in a televised...
Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?
The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
Republicans more likely than Democrats to 'definitely' vote in November: Poll
Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said they will "definitely" be voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 8, compared to 62% of Democrats.
One in Four Republicans Think MAGA Is a Threat to Democracy, Poll Finds
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the days following President Joe Biden’s blistering speech in Philadelphia found that a majority of Americans, including one in four Republicans, consider Trump’s “Make America Great Again movement a threat to America’s democratic foundations.”. While the poll also found that “fifty-nine...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 4