Presidential Election

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
57% of voters say investigations into Trump should continue, NBC News poll finds

A clear majority of American voters believe the various investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump should continue, according to a national NBC News poll conducted after the FBI searched Trump's Florida home and recovered "Top Secret" documents earlier this month. The poll also shows a dissatisfied public,...
Majorities in both parties say democracy in danger of collapse: poll

Majorities of Democratic and Republican respondents in a new poll said that they think U.S. democracy is in danger of collapse. The Quinnipiac University poll found that 67 percent of all of those surveyed said democracy is in danger, up 9 points from January. Seventy-two percent of registered Democratic voters...
Trump's MAGA judge can't save him: Legal woes pile up even after favorable "special master" ruling

The week began as one of Donald Trump's best weeks in ages. His hand-picked federal judge came through for him and issued an extremely broad injunction against the government investigation into all the stolen secret government documents he was storing at Mar-a-Lago and decreed that a "special master" be appointed to look through all of it to determine if any of Trump's alleged "privileges" had been trampled since she apparently believes he's is entitled to special protections. Her reasoning may have been panned by every credible legal expert in the country but that's just the sort of reaction that would make Trump's followers respect her more.
Trump news – live: Ex-Trump lawyer thinks ‘very high’ chance of Jan 6 charges as Boebert attacks debate host

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb says he thinks Donald Trump is in “serious legal water” as part of a broader investigation into January 6 and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the search of Mar-a-Lago is just part of that.Speaking to CBS News, Mr Cobb said the likelihood of an indictment of Mr Trump is “very high” and he could be barred from running for the presidency again because of his actions during the Capitol riot.Meanwhile, Trump ally Representative Lauren Boebert decided to take on the moderator instead of her opponent on Saturday in a televised...
Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?

The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

