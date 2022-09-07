JJ McCarthy dials up 'Friday Night Lights' analogy to describe primetime atmosphere in the Big House

Illinois is set to welcome one of its former starts back to campus as it hosts Virginia at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Whitney Mercilus, an All-American for the Illini before an NFL career that spanned 10 seasons, will be the honorary captain for the Illini-Cavaliers game, the program announced on Friday. Mercilus was selected 26th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and remained with them through 2021 before he was released. He was later signed by the Green Bay Packers and finished the 2021 campaign with them. He recorded 58.0 sacks and 362 tackles for his career; in 2015, he totaled a career-best 12.0 sacks.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO