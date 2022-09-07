JJ McCarthy dials up 'Friday Night Lights' analogy to describe primetime atmosphere in the Big House

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer weighs in on Jim Harbaugh's QB situation at Michigan
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about tough quarterback decisions. Recently, he weighed in on the QB battle facing Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. During a conversation on “Urban’s Take with Tim May,” Meyer admitted the decision of playing the guy who gives your team the best chance of winning is a tough one. However, Meyer also noted most of his FOX colleagues believe JJ McCarthy is the more talented player following the Michigan games they covered in 2021 (Via On3 Sports):
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Jerron Cage deliver powerful message to TBDBITL at Skull Session
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive lineman Jerron Cage spoke to a crowd of Ohio State fans and band members ahead of Saturday’s game at St. John Arena. The coach and defensive lineman hyped up the crowd with inspiring words about the school’s atmosphere and the expectations for this season. The team gathered on Ohio State’s campus to rally the crowd and get ready for the upcoming game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jake Butt, former Michigan TE, breaks down best rushing game performances from Week 1
Jake Butt’s playing days may be over, but he still loves talking about the game. The former Michigan TE discussed some of his favorite team performances in the run game from Week 1. Butt now has a segment on BTN called ‘Butt Dial’ where he talks about the best...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
2 top wideouts for Ohio State listed as game-time decisions for Arkansas State matchup
Ohio State will wait until game-time to make a decision on the status of 2 key wide receivers. Receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be game-time decisions for the Buckeyes in the Week 2 matchup against Arkansas State. In the season opener against Notre Dame, the 2 receivers either did not play or saw very limited playing time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst discusses Michigan QB battle: 'Michigan has a dilemma at this position'
The Michigan QB battle could be finally decided soon. Brad Crawford of 247Sports talked about what he thinks about it and what to expect on ‘The College Football Daily’ podcast. Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy are still both up for the starting QB job at Michigan. McCarthy will...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa vs. Iowa State: Final thoughts and a prediction
There’s no such thing as a “gimme” in a rivalry game, and both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones know that well. The CyHawk rivalry is one of the best in sports, and no matter the record, either side has to feel good about its chances of walking away with a win.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State releases game trailer for Week 2 matchup vs. Arkansas State
Ohio State started its season off on the right foot, taking care of Notre Dame 21-10 at the Horseshoe on Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish took a 10-7 lead into the locker room before the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarter and held the Irish offense at bay for an opening night win.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten basketball: B1G releases full conference schedule for 2022-23 hoops season
Big Ten basketball is right around the corner with the 2022-23 basketball season on deck. Last season, Illinois and Wisconsin shared the regular-season B1G title while Iowa claimed the B1G Tournament with a dominant run. Unfortunately, the conference continued its national title drought for another season. Entering the new season,...
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Mullen releases pick for top coaching performance of Week 1
Dan Mullen was really impressed with a B1G assistant in Week 1. He released his pick for the best coaching performance from his Twitter account. Mullens really enjoyed watching what Ohio State DC Jim Knowles put together against Notre Dame. Knowles’ defense held the Fighting Irish to 10 points, 177 yards passing, and 76 yards rushing.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois announces Whitney Mercilus will be honorary captain for Week 2 game vs. Virginia
Illinois is set to welcome one of its former starts back to campus as it hosts Virginia at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Whitney Mercilus, an All-American for the Illini before an NFL career that spanned 10 seasons, will be the honorary captain for the Illini-Cavaliers game, the program announced on Friday. Mercilus was selected 26th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and remained with them through 2021 before he was released. He was later signed by the Green Bay Packers and finished the 2021 campaign with them. He recorded 58.0 sacks and 362 tackles for his career; in 2015, he totaled a career-best 12.0 sacks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern football releases threads for home opener vs. Duke in Week 2
Northwestern will be returning home to Evanston after beating Nebraska 31-28 in Ireland. The team posted about the uniforms that they will be wearing with the Duke game coming up. The players will be wearing white helmets, black jerseys, and white pants against the Blue Devils. A special design will...
saturdaytradition.com
Pat McAfee brings Texas-sized belt buckle for College GameDay debut
Pat McAfee isn’t messing around now that he is on College GameDay. He brought a huge belt buckle with him. McAfee was introduced as an official member of the college football tv program recently. McAfee knows how to win over a crowd, that’s for sure. Texas is going...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: Final thoughts and a prediction
The good news for the Nebraska Cornhuskers is that the losing streak is over. Scott Frost’s organization lost 7 in a row if you were to include the season-opening loss to Northwestern onto the losing streak that ended the 2021 season. It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t dominant, but the 38-17 win over North Dakota in Week 1 (technically Week 2 for Nebraska) at least got the Huskers back in the win column, and now Frost and his troops can reset.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Charlotte names starting QB against Maryland
The Charlotte 49ers are reportedly expected to name 3rd-string quarterback Xavier Williams as the starter for Saturday’s game against Maryland, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Williams, a redshirt freshman, will make his first career start for Charlotte. This will be an important game as the 49ers will host the Terrapins. Charlotte will rely on Williams to lead the offense during the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains 'bandaid performance' Michigan fans should hope to see from JJ McCarthy in Week 2
Joel Klatt had an interesting take on Michigan’s quarterback battle for Week 2. QB Cade McNamara had previously been announced as the starter in Week 1 but completed just half his passes in the first half. Ultimately, he was pulled from the game in favor of backup QB JJ McCarthy.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State-Notre Dame broadcast dominates Week 1 ratings for college football
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame was an exciting matchup on Saturday night. The Buckeyes toughed out a 21-10 win over the Irish in front of over 106,000 fans in Columbus. The elite matchup is also reflected in the television ratings. That is a big number in Week 1 of the...
saturdaytradition.com
5 B1G stars land on PFF's Team of the Week following Week 1
This past Saturday, the B1G saw some great performances by several of its players this week, and five of those players were recognized by PFF on the publications Team of the Week. Those five players were:. Illinois WR Isiah Williams. Illinois OL Alex Palczewski. Nebraska RB Anthony Grant. Maryland CB...
Comments / 0