When we grow up, the friendships we have often get overshadowed by all the other relationships and responsibilities we take on. Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In her new book, "Platonic: How The Science Of Attachment Can Help You Make And Keep Friends," she writes that friendship is just as important to your happiness and well-being as your romantic and family ties. Kavitha George with NPR's Life Kit sat down with Franco to learn how to find new friends like a pro and deepen the friendships you already have.
Beginning next month, advertising in Nigeria may have a different look and sound - at least that's what regulators hope. In what is believed to be the first-of-its-kind regulation, Nigeria is planning to ban the use of foreign models and voiceover artists in advertising, as of October 1. In a tweet, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, which created the ban, said it is aimed at developing the country's talent pool in the advertising industry and to make its growth more inclusive. We wanted to hear more about what this law would mean for talent and booking agents and how people in Nigeria are responding, so we've called Tolulope Kolade. He is an award-winning voiceover artist, podcaster and all-around broadcasting talent. He's known professionally as Tcode, and he is with us now. Thanks so much for joining us.
The last time a new monarch ascended its throne, the U.K. was a worldwide empire. Today, it still has worldwide influence, though it also faces a world of problems. King Charles III addressed Parliament today. (SOUNDBITE OF PARLIAMENTARY ADDRESS) KING CHARLES III: As I stand before you today, I cannot...
Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
I’m a professional hater. Figuring out why I don’t like something, dwelling on it, and then launching into a monologue on why said thing sucks will always be fulfilling—especially when others give you that nod of silent agreement after you trash something that most people are too afraid to admit is bad. Such is my legacy, I’d like to think: allowing my dinner guests to keep their reputations and their cardigans intact while I mudsling from across the table.Freeform’s The Come Up, premiering Tuesday, seemed like a great, albeit easy, new target. A docu-reality series about other doe-eyed twentysomethings who...
Jay Duplass never wanted to be an actor. For years, he remained entirely behind the scenes of the intimate indie films he wrote and directed with younger brother Mark Duplass. Then, he was handed the role of Josh Pfefferman in Transparent, which transformed his life and career more than he ever could have imagined when he still thought it was a little “web show” for Amazon.In this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Duplass reveals how his latest acting gig as “Mr. COVID” Jesse Bloom on HBO’s Industry was inspired by Jeff Bezos, opens up about the difficult decision...
