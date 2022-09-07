ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

WHAS11

LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Exponent

Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas

A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wdrb.com

Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot and killed on Newport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found a man shot. EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed near Buechel, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Lexington Thursday evening. Lexington police say 32-year-old Steven Smith was arrested at the scene of the shooting on Devonia Ave. He is charged with murder, two counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 4th-degree assault-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LEXINGTON, KY
#Liquor Store#Robbery#Prospect Liquors#Oldham County Police
WTVQ

Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
LEXINGTON, KY
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Shooting Spree Suspect In Court

Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Man arrested, charged with sexual battery on Chapman Highway, report...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVQ

2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
RICHMOND, KY
wdrb.com

Person housed at Louisville jail revives fellow inmate with Narcan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person being housed at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was revived when Narcan was used on Friday morning. According to a news release, an incarcerated person overdosed on an unknown substance, but was revived by Narcan by another person in custody. The overdose emergency medicine was recently installed inside a housing unit at the jail in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman dies in early morning car crash on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died in an early morning car accident on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Anthony Wight, deputy coroner, said Savannah Duckworth died at the scene of the crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway. According to police, LMPD's Second Division responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies 19-year-old shot and killed near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2nd person dies from crash last month in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a second person died after a crash that took place last month in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. That crash took place just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Police believe a vehicle with two people inside was "traveling westbound on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed" when the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY

