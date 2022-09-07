Read full article on original website
msn.com
Hocus Pocus 2's New Trailer Brings the Sanderson Sisters Back to Run 'Amok' Across Salem
In a new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 unveiled Friday at Disney's D23 Expo, the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) are back and ready for their closeup as they look for some youthful souls to devour. The sneak peek starts with a glimpse of the...
ABC News
Watch the 1st official trailer for 'Disenchanted'
Our magical first look at the "Enchanted" sequel, "Disenchanted," is finally here!. The official teaser trailer debuted Friday at D23 Expo 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center, giving fans a glimpse at what's in store when the live-action musical comedy premieres Nov. 24 on Disney+. "Disenchanted" reunites Amy Adams, Patrick...
Beanie Feldstein Announces First Project Post-‘Funny Girl,’ Joins Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen Film
There’s no raining on Beanie Feldstein’s parade. The “Booksmart” breakout and recent “Funny Girl” lead announced her next project, starring in Ethan Coen’s yet-untitled solo directorial debut. The film also stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, and will be produced by Working Title and Focus Features. The project marks Coen’s first time directing sans brother Joel Coen, with the duo having been nominated four times for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and winning Best Directing for “No Country for Old Men,” which also took home Best Picture for 2007. The Coen Brothers additionally won Best Original Screenplay for “Fargo” and Best...
startattle.com
Wedding of A Lifetime (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid for wedding. Startattle.com – Wedding of A Lifetime 2022. Wedding of A Lifetime is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Anne Wheeler (Loyalties, Cowboys Don’t Cry, Bye Bye...
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Sparkles As Giselle In ‘Enchanted’ Sequel
We’re living happily ever after once again! The first trailer for Disenchanted was released at the D23 EXPO on September 9. It’s just as magical as we had hoped it would be after all these years. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, who is now married and living in Monroeville. She’s still with Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey. Robert’s daughter is now all grown up and being played by newcomer Morgan Baldacchino. Giselle and Robert also have a new baby!
SFGate
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival at Paramount+ Sets Official Title and Casts Zach Gilford
“Criminal Minds: Evolution” will premiere this fall, expanding upon the long-running series that originally concluded in 2020 after 15 seasons. The revival follows the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers as they come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.
Collider
'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando Joins Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' Series
Apple TV+ has announced that Better Call Saul star Michael Mando has joined the cast for the upcoming Apple Original series Sinking Spring from The Batman co-writer Peter Craig and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott. Mando will star opposite Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry in the new eight-episode drama.
National Treasure Sequel Series Trailer Features Nod to MIA Nicolas Cage — Gets Disney+ Premiere Date
The National Treasure sequel series won’t stay buried much longer. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 14, with its first two episodes. In addition, the streamer dropped a new trailer, which features the return of franchise vet Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky and the introduction of Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, “a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.” Though Nicolas Cage does not appear, we do get an Easter egg in the form of the ocular device used by Ben Gates...
Steven Spielberg debuts his movie memoir 'The Fabelmans'
TORONTO (AP) — Steven Spielberg premiered his much-anticipated “The Fabelmans” to thunderous applause at the Toronto International Film Festival, debuting his most autobiographical film and one the 75-year-old filmmaker said he’s been building toward his whole life. “The Fabelmans,” which Spielberg wrote with Tony Kushner, draws extensively from the director’s own childhood — from his parents, played by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano in the film, and from his early formation as a filmmaker. The film opens with a timid young boy outside a cinema going to see his first movie (“The Greatest Show on Earth”). His mother encourages...
‘Songs are little dangerous bombs of truth’: Nick Cave and Sean O’Hagan – an exclusive book extract
In the early, anxious weeks of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, Nick Cave and I spoke regularly on the phone. I have known Nick for more than 30 years, but in that time our paths tended to cross only fleetingly, often backstage at his concerts or when I was asked to interview him. The pandemic changed all that. With time on our hands and the world out of kilter, our phone chats turned into extended conversations about all manner of subjects, both esoteric and everyday. In that strange and heightened moment, the idea for a book was born.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Adds Carol Kane in a Recurring Role, Releases First Season 2 Teaser
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Carol Kane will soon beam aboard the Enterprise. As revealed during Star Trek: Strange New World’s panel for Star Trek Day, the actress has been cast in a recurring role for Season 2 of the Paramount+ series. Kane will play Pelia, a highly educated engineer who “suffers no fools,” per the official description, and solves problems “calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.” The streamer also unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming season, featuring Lt. Ortegas prepping for an away mission. Press PLAY on the above video, and then see a first look at Kane in...
Humanitas Prizes: ‘Black-ish’, ‘Encanto’, ‘Pachinko’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ Among Winners
The writers behind ABC’s Black-ish, Apple TV+’s Pachinko, Disney’s Oscar-winning Encanto and Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up are among the winners of the 46th annual Humanitas Prizes. The honors were bestowed Friday afternoon in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. Humanitas Prizes have been handed out since 1973 to empower television and film writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced, meaningful way. Writers across 10 categories receive $10,000 cash prizes. Other winners included Nanfu Wang for her documentary In the Same Breath, Matt Harris for writing the script for Ted Melfi’s The Starling starring Melissa McCarthy and Kevin...
startattle.com
Vampire Academy (Season 1 Episode 1, 2, 3 & 4) Peacock, trailer, release date
Set in a world of privilege and glamour, Vampire Academy follows two young women’s friendship that transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. Startattle.com – Vampire Academy | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date: September 15, 2022 at 3am...
tvinsider.com
‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’: Josh Groban to Play Beast in ABC Special
Josh Groban will play the Beast in the upcoming ABC special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. He joins Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter H.E.R., who was previously announced as Belle. Additionally, Broadway and Tick Tick… Boom! star Joshua Henry will play Gaston, and the legendary. will serve...
‘Brother’ Director Clement Virgo Signs With WME
EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Clement Virgo has signed with WME in advance of the TIFF world premiere of Brother, starring Lamar Johnson, Aaron Pierre and Marsha Stephanie Black. His debut feature, Rude, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard and opened the Perspectives Canada program at TIFF. His credits includes the boxing drama Poor Boy’s Game, Lie With Me and Love Come Down. On the TV side, he directed and co-wrote the six part miniseries adaptation of Lawrence Hill’s novel The Book of Negroes. The series debuted to record-breaking numbers on the CBC in Canada and on BET in the...
How What We Do in the Shadows pulled off that Colin Robinson finale reveal
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 4 finale of What We Do in the Shadows. Is there anything more awkward than growing up? Well, maybe growing up as a bizarre, vaudeville-obsessed teenager who emerged from the corpse of a 100-year-old energy vampire. What We Do in the Shadows...
‘Phantom Of The Opera’ To Serve As Backdrop Of Murder Mystery Anthology Series In Works At Peacock From Austin Winsberg, Robert Greenblatt, Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lionsgate
EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Peacock has landed for development, The Show Must Go On, an hourlong murder mystery anthology, which would mark the first time Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera musical is used as part of a TV series. The high-profile project comes from the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg, former top TV executive and award-winning producer Robert Greenblatt, EGOT Lloyd Webber, as well as Zoey’s producer The Tannenbaum Company, pilot director Richard Shepard and studio Lionsgate Television. Written by Winsberg, The Show Must Go On is a darkly comedic murder mystery anthology series. Each...
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’ EP Teases Beverly Dating the ‘Anti-Murray,’ Season 10 Movie Tribute & More
When Season 10 of the ’80s-set family sitcom opens, several months will have passed since the offscreen death of patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), and widow Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has a full house. Pregnant newlywed daughter Erica (Hayley Orrantia) moves home with her husband, Geoff (Sam Lerner), to save money.
TVLine Items: Netflix's Teletubbies Reboot, Pennyworth Trailer and More
Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back, with a celebrity friend in tow: Netflix will debut a new Teletubbies series, narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vet Tituss Burgess, on Monday, Nov. 14. Each episode features new original songs and follows the quartet “on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series,” per the official description. (Check out a poster below.) Netflix’s update is the second Teletubbies reboot, following the original series run from 1997-2001 and the revival that aired in the U.S. on Nick Jr. from 2015-2018. Ready for some more recent newsy...
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros
The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match. Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
