cntraveler.com

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, the Most Well-Traveled Monarch in History

Throughout her long and illustrious reign, travel always played a hugely important role in the Queen’s life. As the most well-traveled monarch, she spent decades learning from other cultures around the world, repeatedly crossing the globe during her residency at Buckingham Palace. And let’s not forget that her reign actually began on foreign soil—the 25-year-old then-princess was staying at the Treetops Hotel in Aberdare National Park, Kenya, when she first learned about the death of her father, George VI, on the night of February 6, 1952. Whether it was traveling the high seas on the Royal Yacht Britannia or turning far-flung locations into must-visit holiday destinations, the Queen always knew how to circumnavigate the globe in style. Here we take a closer look at, and celebrate, her life in travel.
In These Oaxaca City Restaurants, Japanese Flavors and Techniques Take Center Stage

Seated at the oak sushi bar of Chef Richard Arellano’s five-seat, omakase-style restaurant Crudo, I find few cues I’ve secured a spot at the hardest-to-get reservation in Oaxaca. His dishes—things like yuzu clam sashimi and ikura nigiri—don’t conjure typical Oaxacan fare. Nor do the intimate space and wabi-sabi interiors bear any resemblance to the leafy courtyards and cathedral views of the city’s other fine-dining establishments. Yet seats at Arellano’s space are hard to come by, with coveted 7 p.m. dining spots booking out weeks in advance.
Wherever I Go, I Seek Out Salt

On a breezy day in October 2019, fresh off my morning 7-11 egg-salad sandwich and cold can of Boss coffee, I navigated my way through the crowds at the Azabu-Juban stop on the Tokyo Metro. I walked a couple of blocks through bustling sidewalks, and arrived at Ma-Suya, a culinary store stocked to the brim with just one item—salt.
