Throughout her long and illustrious reign, travel always played a hugely important role in the Queen’s life. As the most well-traveled monarch, she spent decades learning from other cultures around the world, repeatedly crossing the globe during her residency at Buckingham Palace. And let’s not forget that her reign actually began on foreign soil—the 25-year-old then-princess was staying at the Treetops Hotel in Aberdare National Park, Kenya, when she first learned about the death of her father, George VI, on the night of February 6, 1952. Whether it was traveling the high seas on the Royal Yacht Britannia or turning far-flung locations into must-visit holiday destinations, the Queen always knew how to circumnavigate the globe in style. Here we take a closer look at, and celebrate, her life in travel.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO