Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capecod.com
Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has completed testing of the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown. The battery will provide the about 10,200 customers of Eversource on the 13-mile distribution line to Provincetown with emergency power in case of an outage. The project is the first of its kind...
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tourcounsel.com
The Long Beach of Nantucket in Massachusetts
Tourists, travelers and beach lovers flock to the shores of the world throughout the year, no matter what date or season it is. What is it that attracts so many people from all over the world to these beaches? The answer is obvious – the sand, a clear sky, a good temperature and crystal clear water. The island of Nantucket offers a long coastline with more than 130 kilometers of beaches with this description.
capecod.com
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl
CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
What happens to the old Orange Line cars as they are replaced by MBTA?
ROCHESTER, Mass. — One of the stated goals for the 30-day Orange Line shutdown is to bring more of the new train cars into service. So, what happens to the old trains?. MBTA officials answered that question Friday during a news conference about the ongoing shutdown. With less than...
capeandislands.org
How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?
A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
WCVB
School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
capecod.com
Video report: Car crashes into support structure at Orleans shopping plaza
ORLEANS – A car reportedly crashed into a support structure at the Skaket Corners shopping plaza on West Road around 2:45 PM Wednesday. Two ambulances were called to the scene. Luckily both occupants of the Mercedes-Benz sedan involved were treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. A building inspector was also called to check the extent of the damage. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
capecod.com
Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
Four people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Eastham. The crash happened around 7:45 PM on Route 6 by the Red Barn restaurant. Two other people were being evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the investigation and cleanup was underway. Further details were not immediately available.
Arrivederci, Pasta House: Fairhaven’s Beloved Italian Restaurant Is Rebranding
There have been a lot of rumors floating around about one of the SouthCoast's most popular restaurants. We received news this week that one of those rumors is actually true. Mario Ribeiro, the owner of The Pasta House in Fairhaven, reached out to Fun 107 to tell us he has some big news.
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
Comments / 0