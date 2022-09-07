Read full article on original website
Related
Which day is the cheapest to fly? When is best to book? Google Flights data shows cost trends.
Google Flights analyzed five years worth of data to determine the best timeframes for booking flights and getting the cheapest fares.
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Showbiz411
Toronto Film Fest Opens with A Pair of Winners without Hype: “The Swimmers” and the “Moonlight” Like Drama “The Inspection”
After all the crazy hype from Telluride and Venice, it was starting to feel like a strange film season. But tonight the Toronto Film Festival opened with two winners, beautifully made, consistent films that may bear fruit for real come awards season. The first one was “The Swimmers,” based on...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnoire.com
Costa Rica Voted Leading Destination For Travelers, Beating Mexico And Honduras
The World Travel Awards crowned Costa Rica the leading destination for travelers in Central America for 2022. Costa Rica took the top spot, beating out top contenders such as Belize, Honduras, and Mexico.
Showbiz411
Queen Elizabeth 1926-2022, Beloved Monarch Who Also Reigned in Pop Culture
Tears and memories this afternoon for Queen Elizabeth II, who has occupied all of our lives. Her own extraordinary life ends at age 96, but she will never be forgotten. Even I got off the plane in Toronto this afternoon and went to the ATM, out came $20 bills with her picture on them. I doubt that will ever change.
Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Narcity
I Booked A Trip With Flair Airlines & Here’s What It Was Like
Flying is a big part of who I am. I literally exist thanks to the Pearson International Airport, where my parents met; my dad was a baggage handler and my mom a supervisor at a now-defunct airline. Since then, we’ve lived all over the world — and today I reside in beautiful B.C. — but our home base has always been Toronto.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I went on a week-long solo trip after my honeymoon. It was one of the best choices I made for our relationship.
Two months after saying "I do," I flew to France without my husband. Traveling alone after getting married helped me keep my solo-traveler identity.
Charles III formally proclaimed king as sons reconcile
LONDON (AP) — Two days after his mother’s death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live on television and online. Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday. But the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country, a relic of a time before mass communications. “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” he said as he took on the duties of monarch. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state starting Wednesday for four days at the House of Parliament, palace officials said, after her body is brought from Balmoral, first to Edinburgh and then to London. The state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.
U.K.・
Best hotels in Yorkshire 2022: Where to stay for escape and adventure
Given the moniker “God’s own country” (in truth, mainly by the appreciative folk who live here), Yorkshire really does have a beguiling set of charms. After all, this is a county where heather-topped moorland sweeps down to pretty seaside towns – and where stately homes, ancient ruins and vibrant cities can all easily feature within the same minibreak.Happily, alongside these diverse delights, there’s an equally eclectic choice of accommodation. Which means, whether you’re looking to spend time muddying hiking boots, slouching about in spa slippers or dancing the night away in vertiginous heels, there’s always a great place in Yorkshire...
Cliff Curtis on his "slow burn" Maori cop thriller "Muru" and how it's like "Avatar"
The New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis has Māori roots, and so does his character, Sgt. "Taffy" Tawharau, in his intense and powerful new film, "Muru," receiving its international premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The role is quite far removed from the rich businessman Curtis played in "Murina" released a few months ago, though it does have an interesting connection to Curtis' work in "Avatar."
The green guide to visiting Amsterdam
Climate change and rising seas are especially bad news for the Netherlands. With around a third of its landmass lying below sea level, this forward-looking nation has a vested interest in green technologies that might slow the rate at which the world is warming. A goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 has seen huge investment and innovation in making Dutch agriculture, architecture, water management and energy production more sustainable. Meanwhile, a national tourism strategy seeks to promote Dutch cities’ green credentials.For bike-friendly Amsterdam, that means highlighting the joys of exploring the city centre and beyond by bus, tram...
Toronto’s Best New Restaurants and Hotels Including a Drake Favorite
Canada’s biggest city is prepared for its spotlight, when the Toronto International Film Festival opens on Sept. 8. Toronto is reemerging from the COVID pandemic with new places to eat, drink, stay and explore, alongside beloved classics that have roared back to life, whether in the sophisticated historic enclave of Yorkville or eclectic communities farther west. With anticipation of the first proper TIFF to take place since 2019 running high, Toronto’s status as Hollywood North is more robust than ever. “There’s so much action in the city. A lot of people are either redesigning or reinventing their spaces,” says designer Anwar...
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
cntraveler.com
The Best Accessible Beaches in Europe, From Barcelona City Spots to Resorts in Greece
With advances in chair designs and a number of beaches making accessibility a priority, there is no reason to let your wheelchair hold you back from hearing those ocean waves. If, like most travelers, you're heading to Europe this year, we have even more good news: Many shorelines across the continent are constantly working to make sure the sand and sea can be enjoyed by all, by incorporating the Seatrac system, which makes transitioning from sand to water easier than ever by allowing a person to sit in a seat while the chair is moved into the water.
Comments / 0