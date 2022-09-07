ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Community Comes Together to Help Youth Homes

Youth Homes had their annual fundraiser last night this year's theme was "A Night In the Valley". There was an amazing spread put on by Bravo! catering. There was plenty of entertainment. There was live music, an amazing auctioneer and the emcee of the evening was former Lady Griz Head Basketball coach Robin Selvig who gave a moving tribute to our late Mayor John Engen.
MISSOULA, MT
Some Western Montana River Fishing Restrictions Are Now Lifted

Given the policy to lift all restrictions on September 15, it's a small win, but a win all the same. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that as of today (Wednesday) lift fishing restrictions and closures on several rivers in western Montana have been lifted. And we can in part thank the unpleasant, smoky haze, not the as-yet-to-come cooler weather.
MONTANA STATE
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?

The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
MISSOULA, MT
#School Zone#School Lunches#Missoula Driver S Ed
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,162 Cases, Seven New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 306,709 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,162 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,562 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,537,733 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,761...
MONTANA STATE
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Wheat Montana

Regardless of economic circumstances, the whims of corporate CEOs and influencers, or even acts of God, you can always count on three things to happen in Montana earlier every year:. mentions of Black Friday in your email. Christmas decorations for sale. pumpkin spiced lattes returning to coffee menus. As for...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
Education
July and August Were the Hottest Missoula Has Ever Been

Just in case you were complaining about the hot, dry summer of 2022, you can now back up that complaint with solid statistics from the National Weather Service in Missoula. We spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester who provided the numbers he had just gathered on Monday morning. “We put...
MISSOULA, MT
Are You Ready For A Huge Monster Truck Show, Missoula?

Missoula is kicking off fall in a monster way. The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is set to rock the Missoula Fairgrounds very soon. My inner child just screamed so loud the old lady next to me almost had a coronary (sorry Ethyl). We just found out a HUGE Monster Truck event is coming, and it's jammed packed with adrenaline. Some of the most competitive trucks will be racing, crushing cars, pulling massive weight, and let's not forget, blowing your freaking mind.
MISSOULA, MT
Quietest State in USA: Montana Claims Top Spot

There are many reasons we live here in Montana. Some of those reasons we take for granted on a daily basis. We sometimes forget that we are practically living in a post card. The beautiful surroundings we see everyday, are sometimes just forgotten. Only to be missed when you roam outside of the state. If you venture somewhere else in this country, it doesn't take long for you to start to miss the beautiful scenery and wide open spaces of western Montana. But, venture to a large/congested city, and it doesn't take long for you to literally go insane from the amount of noise pollution.
MONTANA STATE
University of Montana Landscaper Trolls Students with Cosplay

As the saying goes "If you love your job. You will never work a day in your life." As someone who loves coming to work (most of the time) I can tell you that the saying is mostly true. Like most things in life, sometimes you have to "spice things up a little." For a University of Montana landscaper, he chose a great way to "spice things up." Dare we say "THATS ONE SPICY MEATBALL!"
MISSOULA, MT
Montana: Win Your Luke Combs World Tour Tickets

The biggest name in country music just announced his 2023 World Tour, and Luke Combs is ready to make up for lost time with his fans on Saturday May 20th in Boise, ID. The Luke Combs World Tour makes 16 stops in the United States and Canada before embarking on a true tour of planet Earth, performing several times in Australia and many European cities including Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
BOISE, ID
Missoula, MT
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

