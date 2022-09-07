If you’re looking for music that pulls no punches, head over to Subterranean (2011 W. North) this weekend for Dreary North Fest, three nights of extreme music running the gamut from difficult noise and grindcore to experimental hip-hop and “postapocalyptic metal” (as Reader senior writer Leor Galil describes the wonderfully named band Urine Hell in his preview of the festival). It’s not for everyone, but if you know, you know. Tonight’s lineup boasts grind from the Virginia band Suppression (in the last performance slot of the evening, which organizers estimate as 12:50 AM), Chicago hip-hop duo Angry Blackmen (9:40 PM), and a dizzying array of more bands, starting at 2:30 PM. Dreary North continues Saturday and Sunday (2 PM until the wee hours both days). More information is available at the organizers’s Facebook page and advance tickets are available at Subterranean’s website. (SCJ)

