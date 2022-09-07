Read full article on original website
Artists continue to run Chicago
If art fairs like EXPO and Frieze are about making a splash with Instagrammable booths and recouping onerous exhibition fees, what are smaller-scale alternative ones for? MdW, an alternative art fair first held in Chicago in 2011 and now back after a decade-long hiatus, proposes a simple yet radical purpose: for the art community to convene in person and support one another’s work.
Dreary North, Selena tribute, All That Light, Code of the Freaks, and Stew
If you’re looking for music that pulls no punches, head over to Subterranean (2011 W. North) this weekend for Dreary North Fest, three nights of extreme music running the gamut from difficult noise and grindcore to experimental hip-hop and “postapocalyptic metal” (as Reader senior writer Leor Galil describes the wonderfully named band Urine Hell in his preview of the festival). It’s not for everyone, but if you know, you know. Tonight’s lineup boasts grind from the Virginia band Suppression (in the last performance slot of the evening, which organizers estimate as 12:50 AM), Chicago hip-hop duo Angry Blackmen (9:40 PM), and a dizzying array of more bands, starting at 2:30 PM. Dreary North continues Saturday and Sunday (2 PM until the wee hours both days). More information is available at the organizers’s Facebook page and advance tickets are available at Subterranean’s website. (SCJ)
Close to the end of ’Vol. 51’
We’re close to the end of “Volume 51” in a few issues. Yes, that means that we have survived nearly 51 years of publication, a feat that perhaps no one imagined might happen when we first started in 1971. For someone like me, a native Chicagoan who...
Soul band the Kelderons pulled a 30-year disappearing act
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. It’s sad when a talented band’s closest brush with fame is almost finishing...
Victory Gardens dismisses remainder of staff
The tangled recent history of Victory Gardens Theater became even more complicated this week with the mass dismissal of the remaining staff members in the wake of an attempt to unionize. It’s the latest development in a series of moves that has thrown the survival of the venerable Tony Award-winning regional theater—long a beacon for new work through various iterations of its playwrights ensemble—into sharp question.
