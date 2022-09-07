They were on opposite sides of the courtroom. The plaintiff, Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, sat closest to the jury that will decide whether Omaha’s police chief was retaliating against her when he bypassed her for deputy police chief, though she scored as the highest candidate in 2018. The defendant, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, sat next to a deputy city attorney who said Schmaderer had eight reasons why he didn’t hire Belcastro-Gonzalez to be one of his top advisers.

