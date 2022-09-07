ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska

OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska bank profits continue to lag last year

Profits at Nebraska's banks continue to lag last year's record performance. The state's banks collectively earned $303 million in the second quarter, which was up slightly from the $291 million they earned in the first quarter. But it was about 25% less than the record $409 million they earned in...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Julie Geiser: Ash Hollow SHP rendezvous is this weekend

Come to Ash Hollow State Historical Park for the annual rendezvous. The public is invited to partake in the festivities this Friday through Sunday and absorb themselves in the pre-1840 history, unique culture and educate themselves of an era gone by. Park guests can see demonstrations of black powder shooting,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The car was the source...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha police chief accused of bypassing woman, redacting discipline records

They were on opposite sides of the courtroom. The plaintiff, Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, sat closest to the jury that will decide whether Omaha’s police chief was retaliating against her when he bypassed her for deputy police chief, though she scored as the highest candidate in 2018. The defendant, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, sat next to a deputy city attorney who said Schmaderer had eight reasons why he didn’t hire Belcastro-Gonzalez to be one of his top advisers.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-one) (four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Higher education should lean into political debates, UNL professor argues

Institutions of higher education should lean into the idea that they are an arena for political debate, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member argued in a lecture Tuesday, and in fact should serve as a crucible for the most intense of debates. Instead of trying to stay out of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Police searching Lincoln landfill for evidence in 49-year-old man's death

After a bizarre and tragic series of events left two Lincoln men dead in three days last week, investigators are now searching the local landfill for evidence in the apparent homicide of a 49-year-old man whose body was found Sept. 1 at a northwest Lincoln motel, police said Wednesday. It's...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Injuries to captains Henrich, Vokolek ‘could pay dividends down the road’ for their backups

When a key starter goes down with an injury, there are no immediate silver linings. Instead, it can take weeks or months to see the long-term benefits for players who gain an unexpected chance to see the field in a bigger role. That’s something Nebraska is experiencing right now with captains Nick Henrich and Travis Vokolek, who both missed the North Dakota game due to injury.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 13, Year: 29. (Month: eight; Day: thirteen; Year: twenty-nine) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match breaks NCAA attendance record

Creighton and Nebraska volleyball did it again. The Bluejays and Huskers’ match Wednesday night broke the NCAA’s regular-season record for attendance with 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center. The previous record was 14,022 fans, also set by CU and NU, in 2018. Nebraska was set to host...
OMAHA, NE

