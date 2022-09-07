Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska
OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska bank profits continue to lag last year
Profits at Nebraska's banks continue to lag last year's record performance. The state's banks collectively earned $303 million in the second quarter, which was up slightly from the $291 million they earned in the first quarter. But it was about 25% less than the record $409 million they earned in...
North Platte Telegraph
State officials say child welfare transition from Saint Francis to state is going well
LINCOLN — State officials say the transition of child welfare case management from troubled Saint Francis Ministries to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has gone well over the past six months, while emphasizing there is more work to do. People are also reading…. “Right now it’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Ash Hollow SHP rendezvous is this weekend
Come to Ash Hollow State Historical Park for the annual rendezvous. The public is invited to partake in the festivities this Friday through Sunday and absorb themselves in the pre-1840 history, unique culture and educate themselves of an era gone by. Park guests can see demonstrations of black powder shooting,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The car was the source...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha police chief accused of bypassing woman, redacting discipline records
They were on opposite sides of the courtroom. The plaintiff, Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, sat closest to the jury that will decide whether Omaha’s police chief was retaliating against her when he bypassed her for deputy police chief, though she scored as the highest candidate in 2018. The defendant, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, sat next to a deputy city attorney who said Schmaderer had eight reasons why he didn’t hire Belcastro-Gonzalez to be one of his top advisers.
North Platte Telegraph
'Tired' Lincoln police officer crosses center line, crashes into pickup, police say
A Lincoln Police officer who was "tired and fatigued" amid his shift early Thursday morning crossed the center line while driving near Air Park and crashed his cruiser into a passing pickup, according to department officials. The officer, who police did not identify Thursday morning, was headed south on Northwest...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-one) (four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
Higher education should lean into political debates, UNL professor argues
Institutions of higher education should lean into the idea that they are an arena for political debate, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member argued in a lecture Tuesday, and in fact should serve as a crucible for the most intense of debates. Instead of trying to stay out of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Nate Rohr takes his Nebraska PA role seriously — as seriously as he takes his Huskers
Nate Rohr has his dream job. From his perch high above Memorial Stadium, he serves as narrator of Nebraska football games, giving Husker fans information and setting up the next play. Suddenly, not long ago, he became Nate Roar. It happened toward the end of last season. When Nebraska reached...
North Platte Telegraph
Police searching Lincoln landfill for evidence in 49-year-old man's death
After a bizarre and tragic series of events left two Lincoln men dead in three days last week, investigators are now searching the local landfill for evidence in the apparent homicide of a 49-year-old man whose body was found Sept. 1 at a northwest Lincoln motel, police said Wednesday. It's...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska, Creighton's five-set thriller worthy of Mount Rushmore spot
OMAHA — Extraordinary. CHI Health Center — and all its former names — has been home to epic moments regardless of sport since it opened in 2003, but Wednesday’s thriller of a five-set volleyball match between No. 2 Nebraska and No. 17 Creighton deserves a spot on the building’s Mount Rushmore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Injuries to captains Henrich, Vokolek ‘could pay dividends down the road’ for their backups
When a key starter goes down with an injury, there are no immediate silver linings. Instead, it can take weeks or months to see the long-term benefits for players who gain an unexpected chance to see the field in a bigger role. That’s something Nebraska is experiencing right now with captains Nick Henrich and Travis Vokolek, who both missed the North Dakota game due to injury.
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: Hildebrand’s return, Lauenstein’s milestone and TV viewer numbers
Tyler Hildebrand didn’t waste any time testing his first team at Long Beach State, with the former Nebraska assistant coach telling coach John Cook he’d be interested in scheduling a match if Nebraska had an opening. That will happen on Saturday when the No. 2 Huskers take on...
North Platte Telegraph
John Cook on the radio: Future scheduling, injury update and Nebraska’s missing slide attack
The Nebraska volleyball team will have a fan-friendly road trip next season when it takes on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. Nebraska is making the trip as part of an agreement — Kansas State played in a tournament in Lincoln last season. Kansas State is opening a new 3,000-seat arena in 2023.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Nebraska-Creighton rematch back in Omaha would be quite a gift in December
Let’s do this again in December. In an epic match in front of an epic crowd, Nebraska and Creighton went the distance. And left us wanting more. See you in three months at the NCAA Final Four at CHI Health Center?. You can’t predict a Final Four berth. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
In-state volleyball showcase cranks up a notch as Huskers edge Creighton in five sets
OMAHA — The state of Nebraska did it again on Wednesday, with a crowd of 15,797 showing up to watch a college volleyball match between Creighton and Nebraska. And after about two hours where the biggest moment was the announcement of that record, until the Bluejays stormed back to make it a thrilling five-set match.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: 'Weird week' behind them, it's time for Huskers to roll to victory
It’s a sentiment that permeates every locker room around the country, regardless of sport and regardless of level of success. Scott Frost is no different, telling us in the media after the North Dakota win to not take last week’s “weird week” as an excuse for suboptimal play.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 13, Year: 29. (Month: eight; Day: thirteen; Year: twenty-nine) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match breaks NCAA attendance record
Creighton and Nebraska volleyball did it again. The Bluejays and Huskers’ match Wednesday night broke the NCAA’s regular-season record for attendance with 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center. The previous record was 14,022 fans, also set by CU and NU, in 2018. Nebraska was set to host...
Comments / 0