Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Oktoberfest is upon us. Here's the comprehensive guide of where to celebrate in Columbia.
Oktoberfest, a weeks long beer-drinking celebration that happens once a year in Munich, will be celebrated at bars and breweries across the Columbia area starting this month. From Columbia Craft in the Vista releasing three speciality beers during the celebration to Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia hosting the city's mayor as he taps the first beer keg, the Oktoberfest offerings are uniquely Columbia.
50 mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
The Post and Courier
Some SC manufacturers rethinking tax deals amid law change
COLUMBIA — Owen Steel had already gone before the Richland County Council once seeking a reduction in its property tax rate as it prepared to invest $3 million in its Bluff Road facility when the company's lawyer called. State lawmakers had just passed legislation that would automatically take Owen...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations. The City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area school districts plagued by altercations, allegations, lack of transparency
COLUMBIA — Parents across Richland County have spent the better part of 2022 asking their school district officials where their money is going, why a sitting school board member was arrested and why they've struggled to retain teachers and administrators, but have received little to no answers. Alleged financial...
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
Columbia Star
Robinson Gray moves into WestLawn, its new home in the BullStreet District
The future has arrived, which means a new beginning for Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte— and for Columbia. Robinson Gray recently moved to WestLawn, the BullStreet District’s newest office building and the first mass timber commercial building in Columbia. Featuring 79,000 sq. ft., WestLawn is the largest of its kind in South Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Potential issues at Richland County polls in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Board of Elections had a meeting Wednesday to talk about all things poll related 61 days before November 8. To kick off the meeting, the board revealed issues with voter registration cards. "The state sent out cards that have incorrect information, people's addresses...
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
The Post and Courier
Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent
LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
The Post and Courier
Richland County opens applications for groups seeking federal funding
COLUMBIA — Nonprofits, small businesses and other organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for federal funding from Richland County until the end of the month. Richland County received $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to distribute to local groups that need it. The county is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Columbia activists, experts commend city's homelessness plan, look ahead to next steps
COLUMBIA — The capital city's plan to build a village of one-room shelters and create a hub for homeless services is a great first step toward addressing the unsheltered population, say local service providers, experts and homeless people. The next step, they say, should be more affordable housing and...
The Post and Courier
Homelessness in Aiken, Richmond counties is growing
In the first four weeks of the school year, already Aiken County Public School District has identified more than 70 students as homeless. That figure could grow to more than 400 students by the end of the school year. “I’m hoping not, but it could possibly be,” said Vicki Miller...
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area school board member faces SC ethics charges, critics call hearing a 'circus'
IRMO — The State Ethics Commission heard from associates and critics of Lexington-Richland School District Five Board Vice Chairman Ken Loveless in a special hearing on Sept. 8, months after a constituent accused him of swaying the school district dealings with a construction company to which he's connected. Columbia...
'Accessibility is key': Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg. Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.
The Post and Courier
Aiken's Makin' kicks off in downtown Aiken Friday
The 46th annual Aiken's Makin' festival returned to downtown Aiken on Friday as people from throughout the CSRA flocked to the annual festival. The two-day event, which takes up several blocks of Park Avenue, has over 170 craft vendors and 18 food vendors for attendees to browse. Christine Harmon, with C&C Wood Toys, said they have have been coming to Aiken for at least 10 years.
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
50 mini homes coming to Columbia to offer temporary housing for homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has announced they will create a year-round rapid shelter for the unhoused in the city, complete with 50 mini pallet-style homes to give people a temporary place to stay. And for the first time ever, the city will also have a new person to coordinate Columbia's efforts to combat homelessness.
abccolumbia.com
Weekly claims for unemployment benefits fall again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The latest numbers from the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by six thousand last week. That is the lowest it’s been in more than three months and lower than economists expected. Even with recent layoffs in technology and retail– there are still...
Comments / 0