West Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

Oktoberfest is upon us. Here's the comprehensive guide of where to celebrate in Columbia.

Oktoberfest, a weeks long beer-drinking celebration that happens once a year in Munich, will be celebrated at bars and breweries across the Columbia area starting this month. From Columbia Craft in the Vista releasing three speciality beers during the celebration to Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia hosting the city's mayor as he taps the first beer keg, the Oktoberfest offerings are uniquely Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

50 mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WINNSBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

Some SC manufacturers rethinking tax deals amid law change

COLUMBIA — Owen Steel had already gone before the Richland County Council once seeking a reduction in its property tax rate as it prepared to invest $3 million in its Bluff Road facility when the company's lawyer called. State lawmakers had just passed legislation that would automatically take Owen...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
West Columbia, SC
Government
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Swimming advisory issued for Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Robinson Gray moves into WestLawn, its new home in the BullStreet District

The future has arrived, which means a new beginning for Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte— and for Columbia. Robinson Gray recently moved to WestLawn, the BullStreet District’s newest office building and the first mass timber commercial building in Columbia. Featuring 79,000 sq. ft., WestLawn is the largest of its kind in South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Potential issues at Richland County polls in November

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Board of Elections had a meeting Wednesday to talk about all things poll related 61 days before November 8. To kick off the meeting, the board revealed issues with voter registration cards. "The state sent out cards that have incorrect information, people's addresses...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent

LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
LEXINGTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Richland County opens applications for groups seeking federal funding

COLUMBIA — Nonprofits, small businesses and other organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for federal funding from Richland County until the end of the month. Richland County received $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to distribute to local groups that need it. The county is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Homelessness in Aiken, Richmond counties is growing

In the first four weeks of the school year, already Aiken County Public School District has identified more than 70 students as homeless. That figure could grow to more than 400 students by the end of the school year. “I’m hoping not, but it could possibly be,” said Vicki Miller...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'Accessibility is key': Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg. Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Aiken's Makin' kicks off in downtown Aiken Friday

The 46th annual Aiken's Makin' festival returned to downtown Aiken on Friday as people from throughout the CSRA flocked to the annual festival. The two-day event, which takes up several blocks of Park Avenue, has over 170 craft vendors and 18 food vendors for attendees to browse. Christine Harmon, with C&C Wood Toys, said they have have been coming to Aiken for at least 10 years.
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits fall again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The latest numbers from the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by six thousand last week. That is the lowest it’s been in more than three months and lower than economists expected. Even with recent layoffs in technology and retail– there are still...
COLUMBIA, SC

