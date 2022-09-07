Read full article on original website
CHICAGO READER
Artists continue to run Chicago
If art fairs like EXPO and Frieze are about making a splash with Instagrammable booths and recouping onerous exhibition fees, what are smaller-scale alternative ones for? MdW, an alternative art fair first held in Chicago in 2011 and now back after a decade-long hiatus, proposes a simple yet radical purpose: for the art community to convene in person and support one another’s work.
WorldScene Film Festival proves that incarcerated people are More Than a Uniform
“Art can be a powerful ‘leveler’ of difference,” says Nicole Dreiske, founder of the WorldScene Film Residency, a program designed to provide detainees at Cook County Jail with a voice to share their experiences and confront the damaging stereotypes perpetuated by popular media. This week, the WorldScene Film Residency culminates in a film festival curated to illuminate the struggles of young men entangled in the justice system, giving the detainees a voice to share their experiences with their community.
Victory Gardens dismisses remainder of staff
The tangled recent history of Victory Gardens Theater became even more complicated this week with the mass dismissal of the remaining staff members in the wake of an attempt to unionize. It’s the latest development in a series of moves that has thrown the survival of the venerable Tony Award-winning regional theater—long a beacon for new work through various iterations of its playwrights ensemble—into sharp question.
Soul band the Kelderons pulled a 30-year disappearing act
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. It’s sad when a talented band’s closest brush with fame is almost finishing...
