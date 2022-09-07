FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Four aircraft were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center towers, and a field in Pennsylvania 21 years ago. Veterans, law enforcement officials, and citizens of the Fairborn community were present Sunday at Wright State University's Calamityville. They paid tribute and remembered the lives lost on September 11, 2001. The event also served to educate future generations about what freedom means in the wake of that tragedy.

