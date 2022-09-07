Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to kick off Sept. 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- People will pack into downtown Dayton to celebrate Hispanic heritage on Saturday. The 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival is presented by Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) and Five Rivers Metroparks, and be held at the Riverscape Metropark at 111 E. Monument Avenue. The festival...
dayton247now.com
Fairborn hosts its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to educate future generations
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Four aircraft were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center towers, and a field in Pennsylvania 21 years ago. Veterans, law enforcement officials, and citizens of the Fairborn community were present Sunday at Wright State University's Calamityville. They paid tribute and remembered the lives lost on September 11, 2001. The event also served to educate future generations about what freedom means in the wake of that tragedy.
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley Veterans Museum honors veterans with troops in town
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The second annual "Troops in Town" event was held at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy this weekend. The event featured military equipment and artifacts displays, and reenactors from America's wars including Theodore Roosevelt. Larry Marple, a second grade teacher, who loves history has impersonated as Teddy Roosevelt for 14 years.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Mental Health Awareness Walk taking place on Sept. 24
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 2022 Family & Friends Walk for Mental Health Awareness has been scheduled, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Montgomery County is asking the public to participate. The event is scheduled to take place at the Five Rivers MetroParks RiverScape Pavilion on September 24, 2022.
dayton247now.com
Fairborn to hold 9/11 memorial ceremony
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Fairborn will hold its 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on the front lawn of Wright State University’s Calamityville at 506 East Xenia Drive on Sunday at 2 p.m. The city received in March 2011 a steel beam artifact from one of the...
dayton247now.com
National Museum of USAF to hold USAF 75th anniversary celebration
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The public is invited to participate in the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Air Force Celebration this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. This event will highlight the history of the Air Force with open aircraft,...
dayton247now.com
Family discusses legacy WWII hero Jim 'Pee Wee' Martin leaves behind
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--World War II hero known as Jim “Pee Wee” Martin has died. Martin was 101. Martin’s family said he passed away peacefully in his sleep late Sunday night, which was exactly what he wanted. He celebrated his 101st birthday on April 29. Martin’s passing is...
dayton247now.com
Dayton mayor calls on community to roll up sleeves for sickle cell patients
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- September is 'Sickle Cell Awareness Month', and city leaders came together at the Community Blood Center' on Monday. They're shining a light on the critical need for a diverse blood supply with this week's 'Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive'. Sickle Cell Anemia is the most commonly inherited blood disorder in the United States.
dayton247now.com
$500,000 grant awarded to demolish two dilapidated buildings in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish two dilapidated buildings in Springfield and Catawba. The funding will be used to demolish and green two locations, an abandoned food processing facility at...
dayton247now.com
Local rec centers receiving $250,000 in funding for broadband internet
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A project to increase Dayton's access to high-speed internet has been unveiled by local leaders and Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted on Monday. Three Dayton recreation centers will now have high-speed internet access thanks to funding from BroadbandOhio and the State of Ohio, totaling $250,000. The...
dayton247now.com
Dog show in Greene County spotlights different breeds of dogs
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A dog show similar to the famous Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was held in Greene County on Saturday. Show coordinators with the inaugural Clermont County Kennel Club Dog Show say its show follows the same rules and procedures fans would see on the nationally televised event. The show was packed full of exhibit opportunities for puppies, miscellaneous breeds, boxers, shelties, and weimaraners.
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area racino prepping for sports wagers
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton-area racino is making investments in creating a sports betting area. The project, which comes as Ohio will allow sports gambling starting next year, likely will create new jobs,. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is gearing up for sports bettors to place their...
dayton247now.com
Springfield police chief to retire, search for successor underway
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division Chief Lee Graf will be retiring, city officials announced in a press release on Monday. Graf will retire on Dec. 30. He has been with the Springfield Police Division since 1996. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Springfield...
dayton247now.com
Cedarville University tops 5,000 enrollment for first time
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time in Cedarville University's 135-year history, the school says more than 5,000 students are enrolled for its fall semester. The number includes undergraduate, graduate, and online programs. The 2022-23 enrollment of 5,082 is an increase of 367 students, the university said, or 7.8%, from last year's record 4,715 enrollment.
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley is normalize mental health conversations to prevent suicides' & self-harming
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month; suicide are rank the 12th leading cause of death in the nation. Local experts highlight the challenges people face daily and encourage people to start asking those tough questions. Families across the country and the Miami Valley are impacted daily...
dayton247now.com
Darke County accident involving truck, motorcycle leaves one woman dead
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement and fire departments in Darke County were dispatched to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road at about 3:21 p.m., according to the...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. appoints two special investigators
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, September 12, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced the appointment of two Special Prosecutor's Investigators to support the prosecutor's office and local law enforcement organizations that analyze cell phone data. The special investigators were formerly employed by the FBI as Supervisory...
dayton247now.com
Taste of Fall! How long does it last?
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a rainy Sunday, Monday will start off cooler and cloudy. Temps sit in the mid 50s to start this morning. We don't get much warmer this afternoon - highs will sit in the upper 60s only! Feeling like fall and showers will be possible again after dinner time tonight.
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer shooting suspect released from hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of shooting Richmond Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton has been released from a hospital on Saturday. 47-year-old Phillip Lee is facing an attempted murder charge. Lee was registered in the Montgomery County Jail, according to Miami County Jail records. Burton was shot Aug....
