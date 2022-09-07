ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earl Eugene Fry

Earl Eugene Fry, age 85, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Country Court Skilled Nursing Center. Friends may call on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at New Life Church of the Nazarene, 665 Harcourt Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3 p.m. Pastor Jeff “Bo” Fry will be officiating.
Mount Vernon's rough first half fuels Lexington's win

LEXINGTON -- Could A.J. Young have done more for Lexington on Friday night?. Sure. He could have taken tickets at the gate, made popcorn in the concession stand or directed the Band of Gold at halftime. GALLERY: Lexington tops Mount Vernon for first win of the season. Photos from Lexington's...
Ohio AG blasts Mt. Gilead bioenergy company for stored waste issue

MOUNT GILEAD — A Mount Gilead bioenergy company received a motion of contempt from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost citing wrongly stored food waste from polluting water. "Attorney General Dave Yost ... filed for a contempt of court motion against Renegry Inc. and others for illegally accepting and storing excessive amounts of food waste and other organic waste at its Morrow County treatment facility in violation of a preliminary injunction the company agreed to in June," Yost's release stated.
It's back to the drawing board for Yellow Jackets

MOUNT VERNON — Nothing has come easy for the Ohio Cardinal Conference’s three new head football coaches this fall, but Mount Vernon’s Jay Campbell, Lexington’s Andrew Saris and Madison’s Scott Valentine are doing their best to stay the course. The Yellow Jackets, Minutemen and Rams...
Sherrod Brown: Supporting local farmers & Ohio food supply chains

We know how important farming is to our state and how important the Farm Bill is for the one-in-seven Ohioans who depend on agriculture for their jobs, and for all Ohioans who need to buy groceries every week. Since I came to the Senate, I’ve served on the Agriculture Committee...
MV municipal planning approves development plan for Cooper Progress Park

MOUNT VERNON — The redevelopment of the former Siemens campus moved another step forward on Thursday when Mount Vernon's Municipal Planning Commission approved a comprehensive development plan for what's now known as Cooper Progress Park. Jeff Gottke, president of the Knox County Land Bank, told the commission the plan...
