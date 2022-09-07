Short-term space crunch at AHS next year, new logos. UPDATED Sept. 10: With an uneventful first week of classes, an uptick in enrollment, a grant, a successful new program, more interest in athletics and smooth orientation of new staffers, Arlington Public Schools officials are taking up decisions for the future. These include choosing new logos for the high school and for the district as a whole -- and finding a palatable way to cope with a temporary space crunch at Arlington High School anticipated a year from now.

