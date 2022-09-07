Read full article on original website
Redevelopment Board Monday in person: MBTA Communities update
The Arlington Redevelopment Board is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in person in the Arlington Community Center, Main Hall, 27 Maple St.
Select Board Monday: DEI update, manager goals, tree issue
The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the Select Board chambers for Select Board members and their staff. Members of the public may access the meeting remotely by Zoom and via ACMi.
Smooth reopening for schools, committee weighs future issues
Short-term space crunch at AHS next year, new logos. UPDATED Sept. 10: With an uneventful first week of classes, an uptick in enrollment, a grant, a successful new program, more interest in athletics and smooth orientation of new staffers, Arlington Public Schools officials are taking up decisions for the future. These include choosing new logos for the high school and for the district as a whole -- and finding a palatable way to cope with a temporary space crunch at Arlington High School anticipated a year from now.
Affordable-housing fund to present draft plan Sept. 21
After a summer of outreach and engagement, the Arlington Affordable Housing Trust is nearing completion on its five-year action plan, which aims to guide the trust’s actions in preserving and creating affordable housing. Join members of the trust as they present a draft of the plan from 7 to...
Zoning board to hold 2 hearings Tuesday
The town Zoning Board of Appeals is due to meet Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m., to hold two hearings. Register using this Zoom link >>.
An unexpected proposal ... and after that, McDonald's
Let's hazard a guess: Most couples thinking about a venue to pop the question do not consider McDonald's. Cherag Selhi bucked the trend. The Arlington High School grad who grew up in East Arlington has also grown up at the fast-food restaurant chain. Now the operator of five Boston-area McDonald's, he told YourArlington what drew him to find romance in french fries.
