Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Big changes coming to Sky Harbor ahead of the Super Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are about five months left until the Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crane operator was rescued after getting stuck hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a medical emergency early Friday morning. Chandler fire crews responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus west of Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker and they were able to successfully bring them down safely. The man’s status is unknown. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Worker rescued off crane at Intel's Ocotillo campus in Chandler

The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute is being held at Tempe Beach Park from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Students at Kyrene Monte Vista will present honored guests with handmade thank you notes. Britons in Arizona remember Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons around the state...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport spokespeople say a record of 175,000 passengers flew out of Sky Harbor the day after the game.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Good Morning Arizona

Scott planned a surprise living funeral for her husband in honor of his 50th birthday. Jaime’s Local Love: Get Juiced Organic Juice Bar. When mandates forced long-time fitness trainer and competitive bodybuilder Will Tucker to close his fitness studio doors, he obtained all necessary permits to begin selling fresh pressed juice at local farmer’s markets.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Raw video: Phoenix Police provide update on situation at Central High School

Former maintenance man at Chandler apartment complex accused of molesting 7-year-old boy. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. Delcampo was working as a maintenance man at the Alante at the Islands community in Chandler. Graphic Video:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated thunderstorms flood streets in Glendale

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Isolated thunderstorms have hit parts of the Phoenix area and has caused flooding in Glendale. Rain was seen on ADOT cameras in north Phoenix near Loop 101 and Seventh Avenue and then in central Phoenix at I-17 and Seventh Street. Our Arizona’s Family crew spotted flooded streets near 59th Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale. Parts of Chandler and Gilbert have also gotten rain.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Hurricane Kay brings tropical moisture to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the Valley today. Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to about 103 degrees this afternoon. That’s about average for Phoenix this time of year, but it’s much cooler than we’ve been recently. It will also be much more humid today thanks to tropical moisture beginning to stream into Arizona from the south.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dangerous laser strikes are on the rise, and Phoenix is a hotspot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pilots are facing a growing threat in the sky, and now a government watchdog group says the FAA needs to do more to protect pilots and passengers from lasers. When a laser strike happens, the effect is immediate. “I’ve been hit dozens of times over the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman

A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
PHOENIX, AZ

