Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.
Big changes coming to Sky Harbor ahead of the Super Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are about five months left until the Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport...
Former Arizona Cardinal Drew Stanton helps launch state initiative to end student hunger
BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium officially opens on Sunday, Sept. 11. That's the same day the Cardinals kick off the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs. BetMGM Sportsbook set to debut at State Farm Stadium. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The two-story, 17,000-square-foot building packs a 265-square-foot video...
Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crane operator was rescued after getting stuck hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a medical emergency early Friday morning. Chandler fire crews responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus west of Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker and they were able to successfully bring them down safely. The man’s status is unknown. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.
The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute is being held at Tempe Beach Park from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Students at Kyrene Monte Vista will present honored guests with handmade thank you notes. Britons in Arizona remember Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons around the state...
3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School
New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport spokespeople say a record of 175,000 passengers flew out of Sky Harbor the day after the game.
Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
Good Morning Arizona
Scott planned a surprise living funeral for her husband in honor of his 50th birthday. Jaime’s Local Love: Get Juiced Organic Juice Bar. When mandates forced long-time fitness trainer and competitive bodybuilder Will Tucker to close his fitness studio doors, he obtained all necessary permits to begin selling fresh pressed juice at local farmer’s markets.
Raw video: Phoenix Police provide update on situation at Central High School
Former maintenance man at Chandler apartment complex accused of molesting 7-year-old boy. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. Delcampo was working as a maintenance man at the Alante at the Islands community in Chandler. Graphic Video:...
The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways. Starting Sunday, a new officer would start with a $66,768 salary. That also includes a 5% increase in salary each year after. Veteran Phoenix police officer needs...
Isolated thunderstorms flood streets in Glendale
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Isolated thunderstorms have hit parts of the Phoenix area and has caused flooding in Glendale. Rain was seen on ADOT cameras in north Phoenix near Loop 101 and Seventh Avenue and then in central Phoenix at I-17 and Seventh Street. Our Arizona’s Family crew spotted flooded streets near 59th Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale. Parts of Chandler and Gilbert have also gotten rain.
Former maintenance man at Chandler apartment complex accused of molesting 7-year-old boy
3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday.
Program looks to make Phoenix neighborhoods safer by installing alleyway gates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- They keep the trash off sidewalks and provide easy access for repairs, but in recent years alleys have become a source of frustration, leading to crime and illegal dumping. Now the City of Phoenix is responding, offering to gate off some alleyways. “We knew something had...
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car that sped off in central Phoenix
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre found out about the death of Queen Elizabeth during the White House press briefing. Even into her 90s, Queen Elizabeth II kept up her Royal duties. CBS News's Ian Lee looks back at her life. Former Arizona Cardinal Drew Stanton helps launch state initiative...
First Alert Weather: Hurricane Kay brings tropical moisture to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the Valley today. Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to about 103 degrees this afternoon. That’s about average for Phoenix this time of year, but it’s much cooler than we’ve been recently. It will also be much more humid today thanks to tropical moisture beginning to stream into Arizona from the south.
Dangerous laser strikes are on the rise, and Phoenix is a hotspot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pilots are facing a growing threat in the sky, and now a government watchdog group says the FAA needs to do more to protect pilots and passengers from lasers. When a laser strike happens, the effect is immediate. “I’ve been hit dozens of times over the...
Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
Woman shot while staying at short-term rental in south Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are investigating after a woman was apparently shot multiple times while staying at a short-term rental near Old Town Scottsdale early Friday morning. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a home near Hayden and McDowell roads and when they arrived, they found that...
DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
Mesa residents on Section 8 have trouble finding landlords accepting vouchers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surging rent prices are impacting many Arizona families. Many people have shared their stories of being told to pay more or move out. Unfortunately, it’s now affecting those who are already on rental assistance. Some say it’s become a full-time job to find a...
