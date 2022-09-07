ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvu.edu

WVU’s STEAM TAC launches second year of engaging, interactive immersions for West Virginia public schools

With public schools back in session, the West Virginia Technical Assistance Center for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, housed at West Virginia University, is expanding its impact and reach during its second year of immersive, hands-on learning activities. The STEAM TAC is a statewide organization helping West Virginia educators...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvu.edu

Limited parking availability at Coliseum on Friday

To provide parking to the WVU Athletics Department for Saturday’s (Sept. 10) home WVU football game, parking will be limited or unavailable in the Coliseum parking lot on Friday (Sept. 9). Students and employees can instead use the PRT or Mountain Line buses to travel around campus. Drivers can...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy