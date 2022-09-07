Read full article on original website
WVU looks ahead to needs of future students while implementing new measures to support those currently enrolled
The West Virginia University Foundation is in a strong financial position to carry out its mission to support the University’s students, but President and CEO Cindi Roth sees growing needs in the coming years requiring new investments. Following the second-highest year for Foundation fundraising on record, Roth detailed plans...
WVU’s STEAM TAC launches second year of engaging, interactive immersions for West Virginia public schools
With public schools back in session, the West Virginia Technical Assistance Center for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, housed at West Virginia University, is expanding its impact and reach during its second year of immersive, hands-on learning activities. The STEAM TAC is a statewide organization helping West Virginia educators...
WVU study finds control, fear and shame tactics don’t work for effective messaging
Public messages should show respect for individual freedoms and personal choice and leave the politics at the door, if communicators expect compliance, according to researchers at West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics. Messaging needs to hit the “sweet spot,” said Vijay Bharti, a 2021 business...
Limited parking availability at Coliseum on Friday
To provide parking to the WVU Athletics Department for Saturday’s (Sept. 10) home WVU football game, parking will be limited or unavailable in the Coliseum parking lot on Friday (Sept. 9). Students and employees can instead use the PRT or Mountain Line buses to travel around campus. Drivers can...
