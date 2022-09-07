ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Healthline

Bird Flu Has Arrived in the U.S. Earlier Than Expected

Cases of bird flu are spreading in the U.S. earlier than experts had expected. A version of the avian flu was detected in Minnesota in August. The disease has been spreading among wild bird species and in birds on poultry farms. Only people in close contact with infected birds risk...
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren't the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn't far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
People

Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
The Independent

Warning over 'fast-moving' E coli outbreak spreading in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a "fast-moving" outbreak of E coli in Michigan and Ohio. The CDC said on Wednesday that 29 people have become ill and nine of them have been taken to hospital. Fifteen of those infected are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio, but the public health agency said in its notice on 17 August that "the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many...
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022

August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
#Seasonal Flu#Flu Shot#Flu Season#Pandemic#Diseases#Linus Influenza#General Health#Australian
The Independent

Three dead, six ill with mystery pneumonia 'very similar to Covid' in Argentina

Three people have died this week in Argentina due to pneumonia of unknown origin, local health authorities have said. Six others have been infected as experts ruled out Covid-19, influenza, and hantavirus as causative agents.Luis Medina Ruiz, the minister of public health of the Tucuman province, northwest Argentina, reported the death of a 70-year-old patient and the identification of three employees of the medical facility with symptoms."What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in images [x-ray] very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out," Dr Ruiz said. Of the...
iheart.com

Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected

A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
The Independent

Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina

A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
contagionlive.com

Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts

CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Legionella confirmed as cause of Tucumán, Argentina pneumonia outbreak

In a follow-up on the pneumonia outbreak in Tucumán, Argentina, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti , and the representative in Argentina of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Eva Jané Llopis, this Saturday from the province's health portfolio confirmed that the samples taken from patients affected by bilateral pneumonia tested positive for legionella bacteria.
The Hill

What to know about polio as it resurfaces

This year, polio cases have been detected in New York state, London and Jerusalem. Spread mostly through contact with an infected person's feces, vaccination is protective against illness, paralysis and death from the polio virus. With schools back in session or shortly to begin, here's what to know about polio.
pharmacytimes.com

Combination Flu, COVID-19, RSV mRNA Vaccine Could Change Immunizations Landscape

Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company is in early stages of development for a combined mRNA vaccine for influenza, COVID-19, and RSV. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company...
