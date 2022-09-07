Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s week three of high school football in Eastern Iowa. Track the latest scores as they come in from across our region with the KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard. Click here.
KCRG.com
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
KCRG.com
Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?
The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on August 30th that killed William Rich. Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th St SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows officers encountering...
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after gunshots damage home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after gunshots damage a northeast side home. The shots fired call came in at 9:45 pm on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Daniels Street NE. Police say the shots damaged a front window of the home...
ourquadcities.com
Six teens arrested after school vandalized
Six teenagers were arrested and charged with felonies in connection with vandalism at an area school. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School for a fire alarm around 3:10 a.m. on August 5. But when officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
KCJJ
Dispute over shooting off fireworks leads to assault charges against Iowa City man
An Iowa City man was arrested on an assault warrant after allegedly arguing with the victim over fireworks. The incident occurred at the Breckinridge manufactured housing community on Taft Avenue Southeast the evening of July 29th. 32-year-old Shannon Poulin approached the victim, who was outside near a campfire in front of their mobile home. The two got into an argument, reportedly about Poulin shooting off fireworks.
Daily Iowan
Over 800 Iowa City residents sign petition against City Park Pool changes
Iowa City residents are rejecting a newly proposed design for City Park Pool. A petition with over 800 signatures was presented in front of the Iowa City City Council during the public comment section of its formal meeting Tuesday. The petition asked the council to reject the recently proposed refurbishments laid out in the Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan.
KCRG.com
Construction underway on new Cedar Valley Humane Society facility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re taking an early look inside the new facility that’s underway at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Construction began around Memorial Day and is moving quickly, crews are about a week ahead of schedule right now. The Cedar Valley Humane Society serves 47...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman with history of criminal offenses allegedly found with stolen moped
An Iowa City woman with a history of criminal offenses was arrested Thursday after allegedly being found with a stolen moped. Police stopped 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court, who was reportedly observed near the intersection of Keokuk and Highway 6 around 4pm operating the vehicle. The moped was reportedly missing license plates and been spray painted.
Iowa's B1G Basketball Schedule Released
Hawkeyes Tip Off Conference Campaign with 3 of 4 Home Games
KCRG.com
Protest on hold as family of man shot and killed by Cedar Rapids police sees video
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ) have called off a protest planned for Thursday evening saying the family of the man shot and killed last week by Cedar Rapids Police officers will get a chance to see the video of the incident. Officers shot and killed...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after being found with loaded pistol
An Iowa City man faces several charges after a traffic stop allegedly found him in possession of a loaded gun. According to police, 35-year-old Nathaniel Davis of Dolen Place was observed Monday around 10 pm for going through a red light at Benton and Orchard Streets and driving a vehicle with expired registration. Rather than responding to the officer’s lights, he drove through the Kum & Go parking lot and slowly turned south on Riverside Drive. He then turned into the Staples parking lot, and was finally stopped by being boxed in by officers.
KCRG.com
Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects
Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident
The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
