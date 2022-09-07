ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

KCRG.com

KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s week three of high school football in Eastern Iowa. Track the latest scores as they come in from across our region with the KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard. Click here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?

The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents

From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Police investigating after gunshots damage home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after gunshots damage a northeast side home. The shots fired call came in at 9:45 pm on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Daniels Street NE. Police say the shots damaged a front window of the home...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Six teens arrested after school vandalized

Six teenagers were arrested and charged with felonies in connection with vandalism at an area school. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School for a fire alarm around 3:10 a.m. on August 5. But when officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

Dispute over shooting off fireworks leads to assault charges against Iowa City man

An Iowa City man was arrested on an assault warrant after allegedly arguing with the victim over fireworks. The incident occurred at the Breckinridge manufactured housing community on Taft Avenue Southeast the evening of July 29th. 32-year-old Shannon Poulin approached the victim, who was outside near a campfire in front of their mobile home. The two got into an argument, reportedly about Poulin shooting off fireworks.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Over 800 Iowa City residents sign petition against City Park Pool changes

Iowa City residents are rejecting a newly proposed design for City Park Pool. A petition with over 800 signatures was presented in front of the Iowa City City Council during the public comment section of its formal meeting Tuesday. The petition asked the council to reject the recently proposed refurbishments laid out in the Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Construction underway on new Cedar Valley Humane Society facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re taking an early look inside the new facility that’s underway at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Construction began around Memorial Day and is moving quickly, crews are about a week ahead of schedule right now. The Cedar Valley Humane Society serves 47...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman with history of criminal offenses allegedly found with stolen moped

An Iowa City woman with a history of criminal offenses was arrested Thursday after allegedly being found with a stolen moped. Police stopped 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court, who was reportedly observed near the intersection of Keokuk and Highway 6 around 4pm operating the vehicle. The moped was reportedly missing license plates and been spray painted.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after being found with loaded pistol

An Iowa City man faces several charges after a traffic stop allegedly found him in possession of a loaded gun. According to police, 35-year-old Nathaniel Davis of Dolen Place was observed Monday around 10 pm for going through a red light at Benton and Orchard Streets and driving a vehicle with expired registration. Rather than responding to the officer’s lights, he drove through the Kum & Go parking lot and slowly turned south on Riverside Drive. He then turned into the Staples parking lot, and was finally stopped by being boxed in by officers.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident

The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WELLMAN, IA

