Have you been thinking about joining a Town Civic Organization? But have you been unsure which one would fit your needs and desires? Well, the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary would love to see you at our next meeting – to join or to attend as a guest. Members will be meeting at the new firehouse on September 26 at 7:00 p.m. to start their new year.

HADDAM, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO