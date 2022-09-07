ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, CT

Two Local Women Inducted into Field Hockey Hall of Fame

Submitted by Mariellen Cherry, Asst. Coach HKHS Field Hockey. (September 12, 2022) —A Haddam-Killingworth High School graduate, and an East Haddam teacher are now members of the Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame. At an induction ceremony held at the Aqua Turf Club in Plainville on September 11, 2022, Ashley Smith of Killingworth, and Kelly Braza, a Social Studies teacher at Nathan Hale-Ray Middle School, were honored for their achievements in the sport.
EAST HADDAM, CT
Obituary: Willie Fuqua

Celebration of Life for Willie Fuqua; September 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church: 66 Middle Haddam Road, Middle Haddam. For more information, click here.
HADDAM, CT
Killingworth Town Meetings September 12 – 16, 2022

For links to the Virtual Town meetings contact: The town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. Monday, September 12. August 8 Primary Audit 10:00 a.m. Emergency Operations Center. Killingworth Open Space Committee meeting 6:00 p.m. (remote). Killingworth Board...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Come Join the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary!

Have you been thinking about joining a Town Civic Organization? But have you been unsure which one would fit your needs and desires? Well, the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary would love to see you at our next meeting – to join or to attend as a guest. Members will be meeting at the new firehouse on September 26 at 7:00 p.m. to start their new year.
HADDAM, CT

