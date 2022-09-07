Get ready for one of the greatest musical experiences in the entire Tampa area as The Florida Orchestra brings Pops in the Park to River Tower Park on October 2. This round of Pops in the Park is particularly special because it marks TFO’s 55th season. There are myriad date night options in Tampa, but this evening of pop culture bops under the stars may be the best. This outdoor event it free to attend and begins at 7:30pm.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO