Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
thatssotampa.com
The Florida Orchestra brings Pops in the Park to Tampa’s River Tower Park
Get ready for one of the greatest musical experiences in the entire Tampa area as The Florida Orchestra brings Pops in the Park to River Tower Park on October 2. This round of Pops in the Park is particularly special because it marks TFO’s 55th season. There are myriad date night options in Tampa, but this evening of pop culture bops under the stars may be the best. This outdoor event it free to attend and begins at 7:30pm.
thatssotampa.com
Ella’s Folk Art Cafe has served the best brunch, art, and tunes in Tampa for 13 years
Time flies when you’re listening to good music and enjoying soul food. Ella’s Folk Art Cafe is a Seminole Heights staple for art admirers, audiophiles, and foodies alike. The marvelous Folk Art Cafe has been in the Tampa community for 13 years. In that time the restaurant and gallery and music venue has grown into the eclectic haunt people from across Florida seek out.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL
Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
995qyk.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Three-Foot-Long Cuban Sandwich In Tampa Bay
You’re looking at 36 inches of Cuban sandwich perfection Tampa Bay!. Did you know that La Segunda is the world’s largest supplier of tasty Cuban bread? So you know their Cuban sandwich will be amazing!. A Tampa Bay institution, Columbia has some of the best Spanish and Cuban...
fox13news.com
Tampa International Airport to add first new terminal in nearly 20 years
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport just got the green light for its first new terminal in nearly 20 years. On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget that officially cleared construction for Airside D. The move kick starts the $787.4 million project after it was paused for two years due to the pandemic.
28 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Great jazz shows, Thundermother opening for Scorpions, and more.
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Hudson seafood market find new home at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Twice a week, a Pasco County seafood markets get a shipment of lobster straight from Maine. Recently, they got not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. Now, the rare pair will be living out their days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. According to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Metaverse startup to open St. Pete office
A company creating a metaverse world – where people can livestream sports, engage with their favorite teams and acquire real estate around stadiums and arenas – will be establishing a St. Pete hub. “We’ve known web3 and the metaverse are taking off very well in South Florida, but...
8 Tampa area locations included in DeSantis toll discount proposal
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a 50% toll relief credit for Florida commuters, with multiple toll locations in Tampa Bay to benefit.
Tampa couple left without power for 1 week
Emilio Urrutia Jr. and Saisha Jerome have been living with little to no power for a week because their main panel box keeps tripping.
wfla.com
Iron Chef Ming Tsai’s Ming Bings now at Tropicana Field
To learn more about Chef Ming Tsai, please visit https://ming.com/. To learn more about Chef Ming Tsai’s plant-based frozen food brand, MingsBings, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.
thatssotampa.com
Peruvian and Chinese fusion restaurant, Pisco Express, debuts in Wesley Chapel
The flavors you can discover in the greater Tampa area are boundless. That much is evident with the official opening of Pisco Express. This Peruvian and Chinese fusion restaurant is now open at the sprawling Krate at the Grove, which is an amalgamation of restaurant and retail venues situated inside mural-covered shipping containers.
wild941.com
New Tampa Rays Hat The First Of It’s Kind
I got an exclusive look at Fresh Rag’s new hat release, the “Trop Pack.”. Pinellas Park store, Fresh Rags has been on a tear, dropping some FIRE fitted caps, & the latest one, is the 1st of its kind. Never ever, has the Tropicana Field logo, ever been...
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
businessobserverfl.com
One of area’s biggest construction companies moves after four decades downtown
Creative Contractors, one of the largest commercial construction firms in the area, has moved into a new space after spending the past 40 years in downtown Clearwater. The company’s new location is a 14,200-square-foot building on a 5.5-acre site Creative Contractors built for itself. The building is off of...
Tampa Man Who Worked In St. Pete-Clearwater Airport, Arrested Videoing Girls In The Bathroom
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Tampa man for 2 counts of Video Voyeurism. Detectives began an investigation on June 30, 2022, after two separate victims reported that they noticed a cellular phone being held under the
tmpresale.com
Rod Stewart at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center in Tampa Feb 16, 2023 – pre-sale password
A Rod Stewart pre-sale password is finally here! While this limited time presale offer exists, you have the chance to order tickets for Rod Stewart before the general public!!!. Now is the best time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Order your tickets now...
Drone pilot spots shark off Dunedin Causeway
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A drone pilot recently filmed a video of a shark off the Dunedin Causeway.
businessobserverfl.com
Pinellas industrial flex property sells for $24.5 million
A property on U.S. 19 sold to an investor with a footprint in the area and a long history in Florida. A Miami real estate firm has paid $24.5 million for a three-building industrial flex property in Pinellas Park. The property is Park West at Gateway and the buyer is...
