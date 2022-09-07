ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thatssotampa.com

The Florida Orchestra brings Pops in the Park to Tampa’s River Tower Park

Get ready for one of the greatest musical experiences in the entire Tampa area as The Florida Orchestra brings Pops in the Park to River Tower Park on October 2. This round of Pops in the Park is particularly special because it marks TFO’s 55th season. There are myriad date night options in Tampa, but this evening of pop culture bops under the stars may be the best. This outdoor event it free to attend and begins at 7:30pm.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Ella’s Folk Art Cafe has served the best brunch, art, and tunes in Tampa for 13 years

Time flies when you’re listening to good music and enjoying soul food. Ella’s Folk Art Cafe is a Seminole Heights staple for art admirers, audiophiles, and foodies alike. The marvelous Folk Art Cafe has been in the Tampa community for 13 years. In that time the restaurant and gallery and music venue has grown into the eclectic haunt people from across Florida seek out.
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL

Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa International Airport to add first new terminal in nearly 20 years

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport just got the green light for its first new terminal in nearly 20 years. On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget that officially cleared construction for Airside D. The move kick starts the $787.4 million project after it was paused for two years due to the pandemic.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Metaverse startup to open St. Pete office

A company creating a metaverse world – where people can livestream sports, engage with their favorite teams and acquire real estate around stadiums and arenas – will be establishing a St. Pete hub. “We’ve known web3 and the metaverse are taking off very well in South Florida, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

New Tampa Rays Hat The First Of It’s Kind

I got an exclusive look at Fresh Rag’s new hat release, the “Trop Pack.”. Pinellas Park store, Fresh Rags has been on a tear, dropping some FIRE fitted caps, & the latest one, is the 1st of its kind. Never ever, has the Tropicana Field logo, ever been...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pinellas industrial flex property sells for $24.5 million

A property on U.S. 19 sold to an investor with a footprint in the area and a long history in Florida. A Miami real estate firm has paid $24.5 million for a three-building industrial flex property in Pinellas Park. The property is Park West at Gateway and the buyer is...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

