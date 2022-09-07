ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Jonas on the Guessing Game That Is 'Claim to Fame'

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CY281_0hlx46Zy00

Kevin Jonas and his brother Frankie Jonas are the new hosts of the reality series "Claim to Fame," and Kevin joined Cheddar News to discuss his career and new hosting gig. “While we were filming it was really wonderful because we didn't know who they were related to either," he said. "So we actually had to go through the entire process and be surprised by every guess of elimination if someone was actually related to that person or not. So we didn't know if they were right or wrong."

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Magic Rings, 'Elvis,' Katrina Anniversary & 'Treme'

Don't have plans this Labor Day weekend? Here are some recommendations for streaming away the holiday: the Baz Luhrman biopic "Elvis," a return to Middle Earth in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the harrowing stories of survivors who were just kids when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in "Katrina Babies," and the fictionalized aftermath of the tragedy in "Treme."Elvis - HBO Max, Prime VideoPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DriscollElvis has left the theaters — and entered the streaming world.This had to be one of the most well-done biopics I have seen, well, since Rocketman. Even Priscilla...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Chingy, Angela Lewis & Yogi Roth: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Chingy's New SingleChingy is back! You might recall his 2003 smash Right Thurr, released under Ludacris' DTP label, but nearly 20 years later he's looking to take over again. The rapper appeared on Cheddar News this week to talk about his new single Can't Blame Me from his upcoming album Chinglish, which is slated for a 2023 release. "I wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

U.S. Labor Market Hits the Brakes Ahead of Crucial Fed Meeting

The long-anticipated slowdown in the U.S. labor market is finally here, and it came just in time for the data to influence the Federal Reserve's next big rate hike decision later this month. The U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August, down from a 528,000 jump in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate also increased for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, rising to 3.7 percent from a half-century low of 3.5 percent. Job gains tracked closely with expectations, while unemployment rose more than expected. Business and professional services, health care, and retail led the...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)

It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Frankie Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guessing Game
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder

Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy