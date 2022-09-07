Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
BBC
Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US. The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic. It also...
Phone Arena
Apple puts an end to the SIM card tray with its iPhone 14 lineup
What a surprise! With the iPhone 14, Apple has found a way to remove yet another mandatory item that usually comes in the box. This year’s victim is the SIM card tray ejector. But no, Apple has not done this because of “environmental concerns”. Its absence is very much...
TechCrunch
Apple introduces the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor, crash detection and more
The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy. With the device’s new temperature-sensing capabilities, women can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate, Apple says. This feature takes advantage of the Series 8’s two-sensor design. The watch includes one temperature sensor on the back crystal near your skin and another just under the display. This design is meant to minimize bias from the outside environment, the company noted.
Phone Arena
Could the Dynamic Island come to the iPad Pro?
The signature notch which Apple introduced with the iPhone X is on its way to retirement. While Apple’s new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus retain the iconic design feature, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have abandoned it in favor of the Dynamic Island.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch 8 with body temperature sensor is here, will the price give you fever?
Alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, during Apple’s Far Out event today, the company introduced the new generation of its class-leading wearable – the Apple Watch Series 8. Coming in the familiar 45mm and 41mm case sizes, the Apple Watch Series 8 retains the same...
Phone Arena
Apple introduces eSIM support with its iPhone 14 lineup
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
Phone Arena
A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?
Apple says its new A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro duo is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, with 16 billion transistors, 4nm manufacturing, and a 40% faster CPU. But how does this matter to your in real use, and what is the actual improvement compared to the previous model?
Phone Arena
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple’s September event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 (alongside an upgraded SE model and an all-new Ultra one) and the AirPods Pro 2. The latter were perhaps the least interesting device to make its debut. For reference, the AirPods Pro 2 are...
Phone Arena
Apple introduces the "fastest chip ever in a smartphone"
While introducing the iPhone 14 Pro series today, Apple also unveiled the A16 Bionic SoC which is the chipset that will power the new handsets. To be clear, the cheaper non-Pro models are sticking with the A15 Bionic, the chip currently used on all iPhone 13 models. The latter component is made using the 5nm process node by TSMC while the A16 Bionic uses a 4nm process node.
Phone Arena
Google might be developing a Pro version of its upcoming tablet
During this year's Google I/O event, Google teased a first-of-its-kind Pixel tablet. However, it appears that this may not be the tech giant's only tablet in development. In a teardown of the Android 13 QPR1 Beta installation file, 9to5Google discovered that Google might be developing a "Pro" version of its new Pixel device.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display: What it is and how it works
Always-On display is now here on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it might be coming years after Android has had such an option, but as most things Apple does, this one too is done the Apple way. Instead of a minimal lock screen with just...
Apple Insider
Speck announces new iPhone 14 compatible cases
Case manufacturer Speck has a series of new offerings for the iPhone 14, and the company has updated its long-running lines to suit. When your iPhone 14 arrives, you're going to want to keep it looking as good as new. Speck has expanded its popular Presidio, CandyShell, and GemShell lines to fit Apple's latest iPhone.
Phone Arena
Behold Apple's surprise new Apple Watch Ultra model, with a different design, longer battery life
As expected, during today's iPhone 14 announcement event, the Cupertino giant Apple unveiled a few other devices besides new smartphones. Namely the Apple Watch Series 8. The Series 8 notably comes alongside a brand new model called the Apple Watch Ultra, which has a slightly unconventional design element over the usual smartwatches from Apple. That element is a bump on the right side, holding the side key, in addition to the familiar rotating crown.
Phone Arena
Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones
It’s been a crazy week for the mobile industry with Apple unveiling its new iPhone 14 lineup and Google teasing the next major Pixel announcement. However, it’s Motorola that will probably end our week with a bang, as the US-based company has just taken the wraps off three new interesting phones: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo.
Phone Arena
Samsung is so pumped about iPhone 14 Far Out event it posted the placeholder stream on Youtube
Whether you are an Apple fan or not, it's hard not to be curious about the upcoming products that the Cupertino giant is expected to. earbuds, and this of course also applies to the company's competitors, and one such rival has surely been stalking Apple's social media profiles and got caught in the act.
