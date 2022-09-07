After six months of waiting, we finally have more news about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Continue reading to know more about this. The update regarding the mobile port happened during GameSpot’s mobile show, Swipe. Chris Plummer, Vice-president of Mobile, was talking about Project Aurora, and how their team has been hard at work on it. He then revealed in the show that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was the true identity of Project Aurora. The team had been working on the mobile port as early as March 2022, when they were hiring people to work on said project. Plummer mentioned that they would be applying what they learned while developing Call of Duty Mobile in the development of the Warzone port. He said that a closed test was already underway and that the players were already giving feedback with regards to the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO