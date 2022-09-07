Read full article on original website
Related
The Frustrating Reason Why Fuslie Finally Left Twitch
100 Thieves' Fuslie is a streamer who has made a name for herself on Twitch after consistently streaming on the platform since 2015. However, recently Fuslie announced that she would be the latest personality to leave Twitch and would instead make YouTube the new home for her content. For many streamers, YouTube has looked better than Twitch lately, so streamers changing platforms isn't particularly uncommon. Still, Fuslie's decision took few by surprise.
ComicBook
Ninja Reveals He Will No Longer Exclusively Stream on Twitch
Ninja has confirmed that he no longer has an exclusive streaming contract, meaning he can stream wherever he wants from now on. Ninja is one of the most prominent creators out there, setting Twitch records with massive streams. His biggest stream saw him playing Fortnite with rappers like Drake, something that was unheard of at that time and still doesn't really happen to this day. Ninja has had a rather wild streaming career. He made a name for himself on Twitch, but Microsoft handed him a heft bag of cash to come stream on its platform, Mixer. The Microsoft-owned platform caved in before Ninja's contract ended, allowing him to go back to Twitch, but it seems like he's leaving Twitch again... kind of.
NME
Blizzard addresses ‘Diablo Immortal’ purchasing bug
Blizzard has confirmed that a bug in Diablo Immortal which caused issues with players’ purchases has now had a hotfix deployed. Purchases of Eternal Orbs in Diablo Immortal were reported by players as being undelivered in-game, with error messages stating that the item is already owned preventing players from receiving their items, despite the fact that the transaction had debited real-world money from players’ accounts.
Polygon
PSA: Play Immortality with a controller
In Her Story creator Sam Barlow’s new murder-thriller game, Immortality, players investigate one central question: What happened to Marissa Marcel?. Marcel is a dazzling film starlet who has met a tragic fate — or, at least, an ambiguous one. It’s not clear what happened to her at the game’s outset, but she’s disappeared, and it’s up to players to figure out what happened to her by scrubbing through a newly unearthed collection of all her work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream
We're in for a helping of Assassin's Creed on Saturday.
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
Polygon
Xbox is getting new user interface, home screen in 2023
The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are getting an updated user interface, in addition to an all-new redesigned home screen. In a blog post published on Xbox Wire Ivy Krislov, senior product manager lead for Xbox Experiences, announced that a random group of Xbox Insiders members will have access to the work-in-progress update this week.
Polygon
This Splatoon 3 boss is a cruel reference to a nightmarish Super Mario Sunshine level
Splatoon 3 launched on Friday, and thanks to a boss fight in the new shooter, you can now relive the horror of one of the worst levels from Super Mario Sunshine. In Splatoon 3, you play as cephalopod-inspired characters called Inklings and Octolings, which shoot colored ink from guns and other weapons. The game is known for its online competitive multiplayer, but it also has a single-player campaign in which you explore an arctic land called Alterna. One of these levels contains an Easter egg that references Super Mario Sunshine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass. Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.
Polygon
How to watch D23’s Marvel and Disney Games Showcase
This weekend’s D23 Expo will also have something special for video game fans with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. D23’s stream dedicated to new video games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, and is expected to run for about 40 minutes.
Polygon
Splatoon 3 exudes polish, but lacks ambition
Over seven years ago, Nintendo did something it rarely does: Its developers released a brand-new IP with an original cast of characters. Splatoon centered on stylish teens who have the power to transform into squids and melt into gooey, paint-filled terrain. The series, which started as a niche shooter, has since gone on to become a staple of Nintendo’s catalog, developing a dedicated fan base along the way. But a large question remains: Where does Splatoon go from here?
Polygon
A Plague Tale: Requiem ups the stakes of its indie darling predecessor
As the sequel to the indie darling A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem is ready to make the next chapter a family affair. The headstrong Amicia is once again set on protecting her brother Hugo from a church that would seek to use his ability to control swarms of vicious rats for its own personal gain. But while players primarily controlled Amicia in the first outing (sneaking around and slinging rocks to solve puzzles), her younger brother takes a much more active role in the sequel.
Overwatch 2 new fox hero cinematic leaks: Meet Kiriko
Update: The original YouTube upload of Kiriko's unfinished short has been copyright claimed by Blizzard and taken down. We've removed it from the story and replaced it with a tweet about it below. The video is still up (for now) on this Streamable link (opens in new tab) courtesy of Reddit user TrumpCruz (opens in new tab). The video is currently available on Daily Motion (opens in new tab) with the password "overwatch". You can watch the video here (opens in new tab), but it probably won't last long like all of the others.
dotesports.com
Leaked Overwatch 2 video gives first look at upcoming hero Kiriko
The Overwatch community has discovered a lot of new information on the franchise’s next iteration, Overwatch 2, which is planned to release on Oct. 4. And now, video footage that was leaked last night has given more details on a potential upcoming hero, Kiriko. While Blizzard has previously said...
Call of Duty Warzone is arriving to mobile
After six months of waiting, we finally have more news about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Continue reading to know more about this. The update regarding the mobile port happened during GameSpot’s mobile show, Swipe. Chris Plummer, Vice-president of Mobile, was talking about Project Aurora, and how their team has been hard at work on it. He then revealed in the show that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was the true identity of Project Aurora. The team had been working on the mobile port as early as March 2022, when they were hiring people to work on said project. Plummer mentioned that they would be applying what they learned while developing Call of Duty Mobile in the development of the Warzone port. He said that a closed test was already underway and that the players were already giving feedback with regards to the game.
Polygon
The first cards for Lorcana, Disney’s answer to Magic: The Gathering, are spectacular
The first cards for Disney Lorcana, the ambitious new trading card game from Ravensburger, arrived today at the D23 convention in Anaheim, California. They include seven characters from across Disney’s nearly 100-year history of pop culture dominance — as well as one card of Mickey Mouse himself exclusive to the convention.
Polygon
Tron: Identity brings players to a new Grid next year
Disney’s Tron universe is returning to video games in 2023 with Tron: Identity, a visual novel/puzzle game being developed by Mike Bithell (Thomas Was Alone, The Solitaire Conspiracy). The game was announced Friday during Disney and Marvel’s D23 games showcase. In Tron: Identity, players will follow Query, a...
Polygon
Evil Wesley Crusher is coming to the Star Trek MMO
Star Trek: The Next Generation’s infamous ensign Wesley Crusher returns to the Star Trek universe (again) in evil, Mirror Universe-form next week via Star Trek Online, the franchise’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Wil Wheaton will once again reprise his role, but this time as Emperor Wesley Crusher, the leader of the Mirror Universe Terran empire in Cryptic Studios’ game.
Ninja drops Twitch exclusivity and starts streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and more
One of the most popular streamers has decided that an exclusivity deal isn't enough. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has dropped his contract with Twitch and plans to stream on all major platforms at the same time. After. (opens in new tab) staging a sudden hiatus last week, Ninja has returned to...
Polygon
Pokémon Go’s September Community Day is all about Roggenrola
Pokémon Go’s next Community Day event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and will feature Roggenrola, the Mantle Pokémon, developer Niantic and The Pokémon Company announced Wednesday. September’s Community Day will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. But like recent Community...
Comments / 0