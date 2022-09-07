ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson

After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson sets deadline for Ravens contract extension with season opener looming

Lamar Jackson set a deadline for a potential contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, per Adam Schefter. Jackson told reporters that his deadline is Friday. With the regular season set to begin, the Ravens quarterback strictly wants to focus on football following this newly set contract extension deadline. Lamar Jackson’s future has been one of […] The post Lamar Jackson sets deadline for Ravens contract extension with season opener looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 1 game between the Ravens and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 23, Jets 13: Fortunately for the Jets, the drop-off from Zach Wilson to Joe Flacco isn’t too steep. Unfortunately for the Jets, they’re still left with a huge disadvantage at the game’s most important position. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson contract talks with Ravens reaches unfortunate conclusion

The contract discussions between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have ended in unfortunate fashion. After months of negotiations, both sides have failed to agree on an extension. As a result, Jackson won’t be signing a new long-term deal with the team before the season starts. Jackson and the Ravens will continue negotiations after the […] The post Lamar Jackson contract talks with Ravens reaches unfortunate conclusion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Variety

Broncos’ Fumbled Handoff Reveals Perils of NFL Estate Planning

This story is the first in a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League. NFL owners, with an average age of 72, face tax and legal decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by rules and restrictions unique to a league with $17.4 billion in annual revenue and an average franchise valuation of $4.14 billion.Pat Bowlen checked all the boxes.  A decade before his death, the billionaire owner of the Denver Broncos consulted with attorneys about the orderly handover of the team after his death. He crafted a carefully delineated trust that his hand-picked trustees...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco

Comments / 0

Community Policy