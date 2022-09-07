WI Department of Health Services approves new COVID-19 booster, appointments to become available as doses arrive in the state

Read full article on original website
Related
wxpr.org
Wild rice ready to harvest, school funding plan, new COVID boosters
Wild rice is ready to be harvested in northern Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers pushes for more school funding in visits to local districts, new COVID boosters can be hard to find in the Northwoods.
wxpr.org
Evers pushes new school funding plan as more consistent funding to improve mental health and literacy outcomes
Governor Tony Evers is pushing for more school funding as he visits districts around the state during the first few days of classes. Evers stopped at Rhinelander High School Thursday. Earlier this week, Evers announced a $2 billion school funding plan. It would draw money from the state surplus rather...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission passes new guidance for disabled voters
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has issued new guidance for voters with disabilities. It comes after a federal judge ruled last week that voters with disabilities can receive help turning in their ballots. People who are helping voters with a disability should identify themselves as an agent. There are stipulations about...
wxpr.org
Wild rice forecast looks promising, despite decades-long decline
It’s the time of year when Anishinaabe people take to the lakes with canoes and rice knockers to harvest manoomin, or wild rice. After a mild summer, the forecast for the crop this year is looking good. “Rice beds, density-wise, are looking pretty good,” says Joe Graveen, who manages...
Comments / 0