ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WI Department of Health Services approves new COVID-19 booster, appointments to become available as doses arrive in the state

By WXPR
wxpr.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wxpr.org

Wisconsin Elections Commission passes new guidance for disabled voters

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has issued new guidance for voters with disabilities. It comes after a federal judge ruled last week that voters with disabilities can receive help turning in their ballots. People who are helping voters with a disability should identify themselves as an agent. There are stipulations about...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Wild rice forecast looks promising, despite decades-long decline

It’s the time of year when Anishinaabe people take to the lakes with canoes and rice knockers to harvest manoomin, or wild rice. After a mild summer, the forecast for the crop this year is looking good. “Rice beds, density-wise, are looking pretty good,” says Joe Graveen, who manages...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy