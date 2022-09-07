ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
Variety

Broncos’ Fumbled Handoff Reveals Perils of NFL Estate Planning

This story is the first in a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League. NFL owners, with an average age of 72, face tax and legal decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by rules and restrictions unique to a league with $17.4 billion in annual revenue and an average franchise valuation of $4.14 billion.Pat Bowlen checked all the boxes.  A decade before his death, the billionaire owner of the Denver Broncos consulted with attorneys about the orderly handover of the team after his death. He crafted a carefully delineated trust that his hand-picked trustees...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans

New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux may have to wait a bit more to make his long-awaited debut in the NFL. The Giants officially listed Thibodeaux as doubtful for their Week 1 road opener against the Tennessee Titans. Thibodeaux has been nursing a sprained MCL injury since being cut-blocked by tight end Thaddeus Moss […] The post Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Giants face royal challenge with Titans' Derrick Henry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale has faced Derrick Henry enough to know exactly why the two-time NFL rushing champ is nicknamed the King. “They call Derrick Henry the King because he’s on the Iron Throne for all you ‘Game of Thrones’ fans,” Martindale said. “They just gave him a raise. I think he’s the highest-paid running back, and I still don’t think they gave him enough.” Worse for Martindale and the Giants, Henry comes into Sunday’s season opener with an extra pep in his step and something to prove. Henry missed Tennessee’s final nine games of last season with a broken right foot and still finished ninth in the NFL in rushing. Henry had surgery to fix the foot and returned for the playoffs with the Titans the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Yet Henry ran for only 62 yards in their divisional loss.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Texans Release Veteran Running Back Before Season-Opener

The Houston Texans are making just a few more adjustments to their roster ahead of their 2022 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for one running back, he won't be joining them for the game. On Friday, the Texans announced that they have released veteran running back Royce Freeman...
HOUSTON, TX

