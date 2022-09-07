NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale has faced Derrick Henry enough to know exactly why the two-time NFL rushing champ is nicknamed the King. “They call Derrick Henry the King because he’s on the Iron Throne for all you ‘Game of Thrones’ fans,” Martindale said. “They just gave him a raise. I think he’s the highest-paid running back, and I still don’t think they gave him enough.” Worse for Martindale and the Giants, Henry comes into Sunday’s season opener with an extra pep in his step and something to prove. Henry missed Tennessee’s final nine games of last season with a broken right foot and still finished ninth in the NFL in rushing. Henry had surgery to fix the foot and returned for the playoffs with the Titans the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Yet Henry ran for only 62 yards in their divisional loss.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO