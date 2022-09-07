Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Driver charged with DUI in Warwick after crash leaves woman in ‘serious condition’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Saturday that the driver in a crash that left a woman in “serious condition” has been charged with DUI. Lt. Tim Kenyon said that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Warwick and Killey avenues. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Officer and construction worker injured; driver arrested, after vehicle reportedly crashes into police cruiser
Three people were injured, including a police officer, after a driver reportedly crashed into a police cruiser at a road construction site on Route 44. According to Smithfield Police, on Thursday. at 10:15 p.m., a member of the Smithfield Police Department working a private detail in a marked police cruiser with emergency lights activated, was struck while seated in his patrol vehicle on Putnam Pike. The patrol officer was able to relay to dispatch what had occurred and that a construction worker was also struck by the suspect vehicle.
ABC6.com
2 taken to hospital following crash in Tiverton
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken the the hospital Friday after a crash in Tiverton. The Tiverton Fire Department said that two vehicles crashed into each other head on just after 5 p.m. Rescue officials responded to the scene at the intersection of Main Road and Central...
1 person dead, another injured in Oxford single-car crash
OXFORD — One person was killed and another hospitalized following a single-car crash Friday night on Conlin Road, police said. Police responded to the area of 25 Conlin Road at about 9:38 p.m. for a reported crash, Oxford police said in a statement. Officers found a heavily damaged Nissan...
Four teenagers arrested after attempted break-in
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Providence teenagers are now facing charges after police say they were caught breaking into a car in Cranston. In a Facebook post, Cranston Police confirmed that at around two o’clock Saturday morning, a local resident interrupted the break-in. The suspects then left the scene in a stolen car but crashed […]
ABC6.com
13-year-old girl assaulted while walking to school in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 13-year-old girl was assaulted while walking to school Thursday morning. The young girl told police that she was “accosted and groped” near Donigan Park. The teenager was able to escape and run away from the suspect, according to Maj....
ABC6.com
Chepachet man accused of driving drunk, crashing into police cruiser in Smithfield
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Chepachet man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a police cruiser in Smithfield late Thursday night. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on the Putnam Pike. Police said the officer in the cruiser at the time of the crash was treated...
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton woman arrested after allegedly taking advantage of 86-year-old elderly client
Police have charged a local woman after they say that they acquired evidence that she robbed an elderly client. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, an in-home caregiver service reported concern about two separate unauthorized credit card transactions that were discovered on an 86-year-old elderly client’s credit card statement. Investigators discovered that on June 27, 2022, two separate $200 payments were made from the elderly client’s credit card to a PayPal account. These transactions were not authorized by the client or her Power of Attorney/Health Care Proxy.
ABC6.com
Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
Turnto10.com
Police recover car that plunged into Pawcatuck River in Westerly
A car that plunged into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly three years ago has finally been fished out of the water. The Saab went into the river on New Year's Day in 2019 and floated downstream. Attempts to find it failed. A good Samaritan rescued the 23-year-old driver, who was...
WCVB
Massachusetts court officer arraigned on assault and battery charge in after North End attack
BOSTON — A Massachusetts trial court officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with assault and battery following an attack in Boston's North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Anthony Firicano, 53, is a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court. The Suffolk...
PD: Man allegedly involved in indecent A&B with juvenile in Sturbridge
Sturbridge police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged Indecent Assault and Battery involving a juvenile.
WCVB
Massachusetts officers praised for helping USPS catch mailbox theft suspect
NEWTON, Mass. — Two Massachusetts police officers are being commended for their role in a recent arrest of a suspect in connection with an investigation into thefts from area mailboxes. Newton Police Chief John Carmichael wrote the letter praising Officer Raymond Chieu and Lt. David Tempesta for their actions...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest 23-year old city man for alleged robbery at knifepoint
“On Monday, September 5, officers responded to Jouvette Street and Bonney Street for a report of a robbery with a knife. When they arrived on the scene, they arrested and charged CAMRON ZANOLLI, 23, of 40 Taft Avenue, and charged him with Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and assault and battery.” -City of New Bedford Police Department.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest 3 after drugs, gun found in car
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people, including a Rhode Island woman, after drugs and a gun were found in a car on Route 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers on Route 24 in Randolph stopped an SUV for speeding. The driver, Andrea,...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
iheart.com
Coventry Motorcyclist Collides With A Deer
(Coventry, RI) -- A 56-year-old Coventry man was seriously injured last night in a collision with a deer. Police say he was riding his motorcycle on Flat River Road when the deer jumped out in front of him. He lost control and crashed around 7:00p.m. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
ABC6.com
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Coventry crash
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in Coventry Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Flat River Road. Police said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and that the driver was the only person on board. The driver...
ABC6.com
Family calls for justice after man arrested after assaulting 11-year-old boy
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family in Johnston is demanding justice after they said their 11-year-old son was attacked by a man this past weekend. The 11-year-old’s mother told ABC 6 News that her son was playing basketball with a 12-year-old boy when the game became physical. The...
