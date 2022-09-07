ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More Than a Big Screen

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro has a brilliant new feature hiding in its display cutout

A big iPhone 14 bombshell dropped on Wednesday, as various reports detailed Apple’s newest decision regarding the iPhone 14 Pro’s new pill-and-hole notch design. Rather than showing both cutouts, the iPhone will simply darken the tiny space between the pill opening and the hole. The result will be an elongated pill similar to some of the Android designs that followed the iPhone X.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Android
Phone Arena

Apple releases a ton of drool-worthy videos designed to make you desire the latest models

Apple might have had its most streamlined new product event since it was forced to pre-record them in 2020 due to the pandemic. Once again, our MC was Mr. Tim Cook who, as usual, handed off the actual introductions of the new Apple Watch models, the AirPod Pro 2, and the iPhone 14 in non-Pro and Pro variants. Outside of a few shockers (the name of the rugged Apple Watch was Ultra, not Pro, and the $799 price is $200 less than rumored), most of the event was already known.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple introduces eSIM support with its iPhone 14 lineup

What a surprise! With the iPhone 14, Apple has found a way to remove yet another mandatory item that usually comes in the box. This year’s victim is the SIM card tray ejector. But no, Apple has not done this because of “environmental concerns”. Its absence is very much...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Phone Arena

Is the iPhone 14 waterproof?

Apple has finally lifted the curtain on its new iPhone 14 series, consisting of four new exciting models - the vanilla iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the all-new iPhone 14 Plus, and the behemoth - the iPhone 14 Pro Max. There’s one specific feature that sometimes remains under the...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Could the Dynamic Island come to the iPad Pro?

The signature notch which Apple introduced with the iPhone X is on its way to retirement. While Apple’s new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus retain the iconic design feature, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have abandoned it in favor of the Dynamic Island.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Apple releases Watch Ultra, an entirely new kind of wearable

Apple has unveiled its ‘Watch Ultra’, an entirely new kind of wearable for the company.The company says it aimed to make the watch the “best sport watch out there”, and that it had worked with a range of extreme athletes – including explorers and ultramarathon runners – to help build the Watch. It includes features aimed at scuba divers, long-distance triathletes and more, it said.The Watch is much bigger and more rugged than the existing Apple Watch, it said. It also includes a range of new features on the inside, aimed at those who are doing extreme activities.Those include an extra “action”...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

iPhone 14: What's in the box?

Apple just announced the long-awaited iPhone 14. But if you want to buy one, you probably wonder what comes in the retail box with the all-new iPhone. Does it come with a charger? Or has Apple decided to remove the charging cable from the unboxing experience as well? Well, in this article, we will show you exactly what will come with your brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. So let's dive in.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones

It’s been a crazy week for the mobile industry with Apple unveiling its new iPhone 14 lineup and Google teasing the next major Pixel announcement. However, it’s Motorola that will probably end our week with a bang, as the US-based company has just taken the wraps off three new interesting phones: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy