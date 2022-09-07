Apple might have had its most streamlined new product event since it was forced to pre-record them in 2020 due to the pandemic. Once again, our MC was Mr. Tim Cook who, as usual, handed off the actual introductions of the new Apple Watch models, the AirPod Pro 2, and the iPhone 14 in non-Pro and Pro variants. Outside of a few shockers (the name of the rugged Apple Watch was Ultra, not Pro, and the $799 price is $200 less than rumored), most of the event was already known.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO