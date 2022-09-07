Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
FOX Sports
Why the San Francisco Giants went from juggernaut to just OK
A year ago this month, the San Francisco Giants were soaring past 100 wins on their way to edging the Los Angeles Dodgers in a division race for the ages. This September, the Giants are out of playoff contention and instead sorting out what they have for the future. As he spoke to reporters during a series against the rival Dodgers this week in Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly referenced the future as he explained his lineup, positional and pitching decisions.
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Sox blast A’s 14-2, Moncada hits two home runs
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, in its...
Ochart Out as Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator
On Saturday, Philadelphia Phillies minor league hitting coordinator Jason Ochart announced his time with the team is coming to an end after three and a half seasons.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
NBC Sports
Kapler explains how 'exciting' new MLB rules will impact Giants
CHICAGO -- Gabe Kapler has repeated the mantra so many times in three years that he paused and smiled as he was about to say it again Friday at Wrigley Field. "One more time," he cracked, before going into the staff's three core pitching philosophies. "They are 'pound the zone',...
RELATED PEOPLE
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns absent from Giants' first Thursday lineup
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Joey Bart will start at catcher over Wynns and hit ninth. Bart has a $4,500 salary on Thursday's single-game slate and numberFire’s models project...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin & Brusdar Graterol Scheduled For Bullpen Sessions
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen over recent weeks, their pitching staff remains without the likes of Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin. For Almonte and Gonsolin, their expected returns has been delayed due to a slower-than-anticipated recovery process. Meanwhile, Graterol appeared in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skidding Giants turn to Logan Webb in matchup with Cubs
Logan Webb is producing a consistently solid season amid a disappointing campaign for the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman
Giants Select Luis Ortiz
The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
Comments / 0