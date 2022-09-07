"I will always defend individual constitutional rights. Memberships in an organization such as Oath Keepers, as well as many other groups, is a protected 1st Amendment right," said Sheriff Karl Leonard. "However, if at any time the line is crossed to violence, any criminal act, or any actions discriminatory in any fashion, swift action will be taken as that behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated."

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO