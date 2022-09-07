ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, VA

Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Meriwether Lewis Elementary is next school to have name reviewed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The next Albemarle County school to have its name reviewed has been announced. Albemarle County Public Schools says it will be looking at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School next. According to a release, the school is named for Meriwether Lewis, who was an explorer, soldier,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Around 1:43 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. At the scene, police found Telesheia Brooks-Talbert on the pavement with injuries...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department hosting mental health resiliency program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Lousia Police Department has announced that it will implement a mental health resiliency program for its department members. The program is designed to provide four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training that is conducted as a group event. Each department member...
LOUISA, VA
wsvaonline.com

Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office

Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield Sheriff’s Deputy identified as Oath Keepers member, will not face discipline

"I will always defend individual constitutional rights. Memberships in an organization such as Oath Keepers, as well as many other groups, is a protected 1st Amendment right," said Sheriff Karl Leonard. "However, if at any time the line is crossed to violence, any criminal act, or any actions discriminatory in any fashion, swift action will be taken as that behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated."
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro man arrested on marijuana distribution charges

A Waynesboro man is in custody after police uncovered an undisclosed amount of money, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm in a search of a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue on Thursday. Lucas A. Smith, 22, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional...
WAYNESBORO, VA
