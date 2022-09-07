Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to laundry fire at Morningside of Charlottesville
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Fire and Rescue, and Charlottesville Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, the fire took place at approximately 5:10 P.M. Firefighters arrived on...
Police searching for Chesterfield Towne Center food court purse thief who fled in van
Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly stole a purse from the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center on Sept. 1.
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
cbs19news
Meriwether Lewis Elementary is next school to have name reviewed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The next Albemarle County school to have its name reviewed has been announced. Albemarle County Public Schools says it will be looking at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School next. According to a release, the school is named for Meriwether Lewis, who was an explorer, soldier,...
cbs19news
UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
NBC12
Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Around 1:43 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. At the scene, police found Telesheia Brooks-Talbert on the pavement with injuries...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Ishan Gala Foundation turning tragedy into support for others
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local organization is working to create something positive for the community in the wake of one family’s tragedy. The Ishan Gala Foundation aims to improve the quality of life for children fighting cancer and their families. In 2008, Mayank and Sejal Gala lost...
Fire at assisted living facility in Albemarle County under investigation
A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department hosting mental health resiliency program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Lousia Police Department has announced that it will implement a mental health resiliency program for its department members. The program is designed to provide four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training that is conducted as a group event. Each department member...
wsvaonline.com
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office
Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
Chesterfield Sheriff’s Deputy identified as Oath Keepers member, will not face discipline
"I will always defend individual constitutional rights. Memberships in an organization such as Oath Keepers, as well as many other groups, is a protected 1st Amendment right," said Sheriff Karl Leonard. "However, if at any time the line is crossed to violence, any criminal act, or any actions discriminatory in any fashion, swift action will be taken as that behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated."
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro man arrested on marijuana distribution charges
A Waynesboro man is in custody after police uncovered an undisclosed amount of money, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm in a search of a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue on Thursday. Lucas A. Smith, 22, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional...
cbs19news
RSWA announces special waste disposal days for fall 2022
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who need to properly dispose of certain items will be able to do so beginning later this month. The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering its Electronic Waste, Residential Household Waste, and Bulky Waste Amnesty Days. The Electronic Waste Collection will take place...
Woman shot in mall parking lot, Chesterfield Police investigating
Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a mall parking lot and resulted in one woman being injured.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Police seek two in July 12 theft, credit card fraud case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Harrisonburg Police are investigating a case in which a senior female victim had her purse stolen from her shopping cart while at a business in Harrisonburg on July 12. The male and female suspects used the victims...
cbs19news
Virginia State Police in Fauquier County investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County. Officials say that the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8:26 P.M. along interstate 66 at mile marker 16 eastbound. Police say that a Winnebago RV was traveling eastbound...
