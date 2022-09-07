Read full article on original website
Opelika knocks off No. 1-ranked Central-Phenix City with overtime field goal
Opelika made sure Central-Phenix City didn’t climb the stairway to seven. The Class 7A, No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 3-0 in Class 7A, Region 2) earned a 17-14 overtime victory over No. 1-ranked Central on Friday, as Jaclarence Perry intercepted a pass to end Central’s overtime possession and Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winning field goal.
The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
Blue Ridge Muse
Football Buffalos stampede the Auburn Eagles 34-0
Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes varsity football squad shot out Auburn 34-0 Thursday night on Coach Beale field under a full moon and moderate temperatures after a day of rain that left the field wet and, at times, slippery. After going into halftime with a 21-0 lead, the Biffs...
extrainningsoftball.com
Auburn Pitcher KK Dismukes Announces Medical Retirement
Auburn pitcher KK Dismukes is retiring from softball for medical reasons. Dismukes, who completed her true junior year with the 2022 season, announced the news on social media earlier this week. “17 years of softball… After a lot of thought and undergoing quite a few injuries, my body has decided...
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
Bruce Pearl adds 2 to coaching staff, including former Auburn standout
Bruce Pearl made a pair of additions to Auburn’s support staff for the upcoming season, including the addition of a former Tigers standout. The Tigers added Geoff Gray and Bryant Smith to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant and student assistant, respectively. For Smith, it’s a return to the program that he helped lead to its first SEC regular-season title in 1999.
Look: Nick Saban Is Furious With His Players Today
Alabama's the No. 1 team in college football, but it sure doesn't look like it this afternoon against the unranked Texas Longhorns. Aside from an 81-yard touchdown run from running back Jase McClellan, the Alabama offense has had little success against the Longhorns. It's a tie ballgame at 10-10 late in the first half.
Opelika-Auburn News
'A very emotional experience': Runners gather early in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run
About 30 local runners gathered early Monday in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Fletcher, 34, a teacher and mother of two from Memphis, was abducted and killed while on a run just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 2. Her body was found on Monday in a vacant lot in Memphis several miles from where she was last seen.
Opelika-Auburn News
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
WTVM
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
So, today I got to interview Elivs; and he’s in concert this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local Elvis Presley impersonator stopped by the WRBL studios on Friday to promote a weekend concert on the Columbus State University campus. Jeff Golden was the winner of the Alabama Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest and also is an Elvis Presley Enterprise’s World Top 10 Elvis Tribute artist. He is performing Saturday night at 8 p.m. […]
WSFA
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
unionspringsherald.com
Illegal street racing seriously injures one
An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
Two Alabama men killed in head-on collision with truck, troopers report
Two Alabama men were killed this week when the car in which they were passengers collided, head-on with a pick-up truck, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of twp Alexander City, Alabama, men and hospitalized four others. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22,...
WTVM
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the college football season here, a couple who works on the campus of the reigning national champions, the University of Georgia, joined us on the “Run The Race” podcast. This husband and wife also went viral several years ago, with “haters” helping them gain some fame on national TV.
Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
Auburn Plainsman
Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn
After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
