Lee County, AL

AL.com

Opelika knocks off No. 1-ranked Central-Phenix City with overtime field goal

Opelika made sure Central-Phenix City didn’t climb the stairway to seven. The Class 7A, No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 3-0 in Class 7A, Region 2) earned a 17-14 overtime victory over No. 1-ranked Central on Friday, as Jaclarence Perry intercepted a pass to end Central’s overtime possession and Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winning field goal.
OPELIKA, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Blue Ridge Muse

Football Buffalos stampede the Auburn Eagles 34-0

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes varsity football squad shot out Auburn 34-0 Thursday night on Coach Beale field under a full moon and moderate temperatures after a day of rain that left the field wet and, at times, slippery. After going into halftime with a 21-0 lead, the Biffs...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
extrainningsoftball.com

Auburn Pitcher KK Dismukes Announces Medical Retirement

Auburn pitcher KK Dismukes is retiring from softball for medical reasons. Dismukes, who completed her true junior year with the 2022 season, announced the news on social media earlier this week. “17 years of softball… After a lot of thought and undergoing quite a few injuries, my body has decided...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl adds 2 to coaching staff, including former Auburn standout

Bruce Pearl made a pair of additions to Auburn’s support staff for the upcoming season, including the addition of a former Tigers standout. The Tigers added Geoff Gray and Bryant Smith to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant and student assistant, respectively. For Smith, it’s a return to the program that he helped lead to its first SEC regular-season title in 1999.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Is Furious With His Players Today

Alabama's the No. 1 team in college football, but it sure doesn't look like it this afternoon against the unranked Texas Longhorns. Aside from an 81-yard touchdown run from running back Jase McClellan, the Alabama offense has had little success against the Longhorns. It's a tie ballgame at 10-10 late in the first half.
MONTGOMERY, AL
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Maxpreps Com#Ahsaa#Tigers
WTVM

Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

So, today I got to interview Elivs; and he’s in concert this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local Elvis Presley impersonator stopped by the WRBL studios on Friday to promote a weekend concert on the Columbus State University campus. Jeff Golden was the winner of the Alabama Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest and also is an Elvis Presley Enterprise’s World Top 10 Elvis Tribute artist. He is performing Saturday night at 8 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Illegal street racing seriously injures one

An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn

After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
AUBURN, AL

