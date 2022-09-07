Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Suspect in Wednesday Morning High Speed Chase Now Charged
(KNSI) — The suspect accused of trying to break into a business and leading police on a high-speed chase has officially been charged. According to court documents, the Waite Park Police Department was called to an amateur radio station on the 400 block of 4th Street North at 12:14 a.m. on September 7th for a suspicious vehicle and a possible burglary. Police say they saw a vehicle driving away from the building and attempted to stop the driver, identified as Patrick John Pribyl, but he drove off, reaching speeds of over 100 miles an hour.
knsiradio.com
Police: Burglary Suspect Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends Near St. Joe
(KNSI) – Charges are pending against a suspected burglar from St. Cloud after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended near Saint Joseph. On Tuesday, the Waite Park Police Department was called to the 400-block of 4th Street North at 12:14 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle and a possible burglary in progress. Arriving officers found a stolen U-Haul trailer from St. Cloud and the suspect vehicle. Police say they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away at a high rate of speed, heading west on County Road 75/ Division Street.
knsiradio.com
knsiradio.com
MnDOT Gives Update on Interstate-94 Construction
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will keep doing periodic work on I-94 between Monticello and Hasty through October. The road remains reduced to two lanes in either direction. State officials say tasks still left to complete include installing a median cable guard rail, removing temporary barriers that were installed during the repaving and expansion phase of the project, laying down sod in the median and giving it time to take hold, plus any other clean-up items.
abc12.com
Detroit News
knsiradio.com
Get Youth Outdoors Day is Sunday in Clear Lake
(KNSI) – Boys and girls in central Minnesota have a chance to learn firearm safety during the 10th annual Get Youth Outdoors Day in Clear Lake. The nonprofit Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA) will have trained volunteers providing hands-on directions to teach kids to shoot trap, and a .22 caliber rifle.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area Football Players Raising Money to Fight Cancer
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Area football teams will do their part to tackle cancer under the Friday night lights. Posters are being sold for $2 each before tonight’s football when the Tech Tigers host the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm. The poster features the two teams with the phrase “rival on the field, united in the fight against cancer.” During halftime, the teams will “pass the helmet” to collect free-will donations.
knsiradio.com
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Holding Meeting on Proposed Sales Tax Increase
(KNSI) – Waite Park is holding an informational meeting on two proposed ballot questions to raise its local sales tax to pay for a new public safety building and trail improvements. Officials are asking for an additional 0.5% sales tax to collect $20 million to cover a new police...
