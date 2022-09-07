ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Park, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

EPA announces $1 million in cleanup funds for Montgomery County

POTTSTOWN — Montgomery County will receive another $1 million from the federal government for cleaning up and reusing polluted industrial sites. The announcement was made Friday by Janet McCabe, the deputy administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, who was in town with a number of politicians and noteworthies of all levels of government to get a look at places in Pottstown that have benefitted and could benefit further from such funding.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Philip Jamison art retrospective at West Chester University

WEST CHESTER — Many of a local artist’s favorite paintings are now on display. The ongoing retrospective of borough artist Philip Jamison’s paintings is light and airy, a breath of fresh air. The works encompass the artist’s entire career. Each of the four subjects gets much...
WEST CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy