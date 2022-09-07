ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tennessee fans invade Pittsburgh: UT chants break out at Pirates game

Tennessee fans are having their presence felt in Pittsburgh. Ahead of Saturday’s clash between No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 24 Tennessee, plenty of Volunteers fans have arrived in the Steel City. At Friday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, multiple Vols chants broke out at...
Tennessee unveils uniforms for top 25 clash with Pitt

It’s a massive clash for the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s a chance at redemption as well for the No. 17 Vols, as they head up to the Steel City to take on the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers. This is a chance for Tennessee to prove that it’s more than...
Tennessee Vols Visit Pittsburgh: Three Things to Look For

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols started the 2022 season with a solid effort against overmatched Ball State. Heupel’s squad will get their first true test of the season Saturday as the Vols visit Pittsburgh for the return trip of the Johnny Majors Classic. Volunteers fans remember Pittsburgh winning last year’s contest in Knoxville, 41-34. The Panthers are the reigning ACC Champions and come into this matchup ranked 17th in the nation.
Pitt Basketball Schedules Two Exhibition Games to Start Season

On Wednesday, Pitt announced that it will play two exhibition games to kick off the 2022-23 basketball season. The Panthers will take on Clarion on Oct. 22 and Edinboro on Nov. 2 prior to their season opener against UT Martin on Nov. 7. Both exhibition games will be played at the Petersen Events Center.
WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 2

Class 3A No. 1 Belle Vernon (1-0) at Class 4A No. 2 McKeesport (2-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Weigle-Schaeffer Stadium, McKeesport. Belle Vernon opened the season with a 41-20 win over Laurel Highlands as standout running back Quinton Martin, the top recruit in Pennsylvania for the junior class, ran for three touchdowns. Quarterback Braden Laux ran for two scores, including a 44-yarder in the fourth quarter. … McKeesport outslugged defending Class 5A WPIAL and state champion Penn-Trafford, 19-7, as Bobbie Boyd ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes. The Tigers, from their triple-option offense, rushed for 241 yards, including 50 from quarterback Jahmil Perryman. Devin Long led a pressuring defense with nine tackles.
LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK

To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion

PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
Pittsburgh Brewing builds out its own brewhouse with GEA

After 12 years of contract brewing in Latrobe, Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is back to brewing its popular beers (such as Iron City, IC Light and IC Mango) independently in-house at the historic Pittsburgh Plate and Glass (PPG) Plant located in Allegheny County’s Creighton, Pa. The facility will produce 150,000 barrels per year immediately and ultimately be capable of producing 750,000 barrels per year.
Lynn Cullen Live: Fascist Republicans (09-08-22)

Lynn is talking about Fascist Republicans and how they are trying to shape America, including Doug Mastriano, who was in Pittsburgh for campaign stops. Plus Amy Coney Barrett who was paid 5 times from anti-LGBTQ groups and then sits in judgement of gay rights.
HII Begins Fabrication for the 2nd San Antonio-class Flight II LPD

LPD 31 will be the 15th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship and the second ship built in the LPD Flight II configuration. Continuity of LPD Flight II production configuration is intended to fulfill Navy and Marine Corps requirements to lift troops, aircraft, landing craft, vehicles, and cargo. This milestone...
Raising Cane’s proposes Oakland location

Raising Cane’s has proposed a new restaurant in Central Oakland. The Oakland Planning and Development Corp. announced on Aug. 25 that the OLIO Development Group has proposed constructing a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers quick-service restaurant at 3610 Fifth Ave., currently occupied by Thirsty Scholar. OPDC said it will be a tenant fit out of Thirsty Scholar, which is listed as permanently closed online.
Penguins’ co-founder accused of concealing assets to avoid paying $800K judgment

WILLIAMSPORT-A co-founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been accused in a civil suit of concealing assets to avoid paying a more than $800,000 judgment. DR Bank, with headquarters in Darien, Conn., alleges in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court that Jack E. McGregor has violated Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act by fraudulently transferring various assets.
2 stabbed in Bethel Park hotel parking lot

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The man and woman were hospitalized and last in stable condition. O'Connor said the woman got off work and was accosted by the man. He said an argument ensued and led to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. A woman who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday said...
